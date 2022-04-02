The Biden administration’s push for more U.S. mineral production could bring more mining to Alaska.
Eielson Air Force Base continues to build up its fleet of F-35 fighter jets with the addition of three more aircraft.
And Fairbanks International Airport prepares for what could be a record summer tourism season.
There’s more news in “Five Things to Know.”
More U.S. mineral production
Sen. Lisa Murkowski is lauding President Biden’s call for the U.S. to produce and process more critical minerals to support national security.
Biden announced he was invoking the Defense Production Act to increase production in the United States of critical minerals used in smart technologies and battery storage. China currently dominates production of the minerals.
Murkowski was among a group of senators from energy states who sent a March 11 letter to Biden urging the president to rebuild America’s capacity in key sectors by producing more graphite, manganese, cobalt, lithium and nickel.
“My hope is that this decision marks the start of a much more serious emphasis on our nation’s mineral security and that real projects, especially mines, in states like Alaska, result from it,” Murkowski said.
“It is also critical that the five minerals addressed under this decision are just the start and not the end of federal efforts to rebuild our supply chains,” Murkowski said.
Murkowski and other senators warned the president that the U.S. does not want its reliance on critical minerals from China to be used against it or its allies.
Deantha Skibinski, executive director of the Alaska Miners Association, noted that the presidential determination calls for the need for environmentally responsible domestic mining and processing.
“No place does it better than we do in Alaska,” Skibinski said.
200-mile cable connects rural Alaska
With a focus on building infrastructure in Alaska’s remote communities, a global telecom cable system provider will be creating a 200-mile fiber optic communications connection in southeast Alaska.
The SeaLink project by the Prysmian Group will bring broadband cable to Prince of Wales Island. The company has a $20 million contract with Alaska Power and Telephone Co. to develop and install two submarine fiber optic cable links. The connections will bring broadband to rural areas that currently lack service.
Eielson builds up F-35 fighter aircraft fleet
Eielson Air Force Base, which is 25 miles south of Fairbanks, has received three more F-35s, which are assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing.
With the arrival of the F-35As at Eielson, Alaska is “on track to become the most concentrated state for combat-coded, fifth-generation fighter aircraft,” according to an announcement from Eielson Air Force Base.
The additional aircraft brings the total to 54.
The 354th Fighter Wing is part of the Eleventh Air Force of the Pacific Air Forces with a mission to “prepare U.S. and partner forces for 21st century combat and to project and integrate airpower in support of worldwide operations.”
Eielson Air Force Base is strategically important for the U.S. in protecting America’s interests because of its proximity to Russia across the Bering Strait.
“We’re always ready to go,” Col. David Berkland told Forbes Magazine. “And because of our strategic location here in Alaska, we can get into the Pacific or Europe or anywhere in the northern hemisphere in a single-fighter sortie, using air-fueling.”
Canada, meanwhile, is finalizing plans to purchase 88 F35As from Lockheed, as the nation advances its defense capabilities to ensure “Arctic sovereignty and meet NATO and NORAD commitments,” according to the War Zone Wire.
The Canadian government is describing the planned acquisitions as the most significant investment in the Royal Canadian Air Force in more than 30 years.
Fairbanks Airport preps for summer season
With the return of two international airlines and additional flights with existing commercial carriers, officials at Fairbanks International Airport say they are planning for a busy summer tourism season.
The commercial airlines operating at the Fairbanks airport this summer include Alaska Airlines, Delta, United, Sun Country, Condor, Air North and 40-Mile Air.
Delta will have additional summer flights to Seattle and Minneapolis, while United will offer nonstop flights to Chicago.
Alaska Air’s summer service will include five daily flights to Seattle and eight to Anchorage.
Sun Country will have weekly flights to Minneapolis-St. Paul. Condor will return after a two-year absence with direct summer service to Germany.
Air North returns to provide charters to White Horse for cruise passengers. 40 Mile Air will operate charters to Tok and other rural communities.
“There are early indicators that summer 2022 has the potential to be a record season between the return of Cross Gulf of Alaska cruise/land tours, the continued growth in domestic independent travelers that we saw last year, and the gradual return of international visitors,” said Scott McCrea, president of Explore Fairbanks.
Alaska Air’s new fashion statement
Alaska Airlines has updated its uniform and dress code, the airlines announced.
The company has dropped gender-specific uniforms for flight attendants, lounge employees and airport agents, the company said.
Alaska Air has been updating its uniform guidelines to allow employees more flexibility. The new policy lets flight attendants order any pants, parka or uniform kit regardless of gender identity. The airline’s uniforms were created by Seattle fashion designer Luly Yang.
In 2021, the American Civil Liberties Union sent a letter to Alaska Airlines alleging the company’s “rigid set of male and female dress” standards violated Washington state law, which says employers cannot discriminate based on sexual orientation, gender identity, appearance or expression.
The letter was prompted by a complaint from an Alaska Airlines flight attendant.