Alaska state government will host an online searchable database to make it easier for the public to learn how dollars are spent, under a bill that just passed the Senate.
Rising oil prices are prompting some major oil companies to increase drilling. But will it be enough to impact prices for consumers?
And ConocoPhillips’ proposed Willow oil drilling project is getting a supplemental environmental review after a federal court vacated the project’s approval.
Making public information more public
The Alaska Senate has adopted legislation that would establish an online searchable website for the public to use to better understand how the state government spends money and the type of revenues it receives.
All states, including Alaska, now operate websites that make information on state spending and revenues accessible to the public. Currently, Alaska provides the public records in spreadsheets and webpages on the state of Alaska website. But they are difficult to sort through.
The new website would be much more user friendly, and gather searchable information all in one place. Getting the website established would cost $250,000, with an additional $65,000 annually to manage the digital information.
“With an online, easily accessible and searchable database, Alaskans can easily access government spending records and, in turn, make Alaska a leader in government finance transparency,” said Sen. Bill Wielechowski, D-Anchorage, the bill’s sponsor.
“The website will ensure folks know how money is spent,” said Sen. Scott Kawasaki, D-Fairbanks, who co-sponsored the legislation. “There is bipartisan support.”
The bill now goes to the House for consideration.
U.S. oil production and prices
U.S. oil production is expected to increase in 2022. But the International Energy Agency is predicting another volatile year for oil prices, given the backdrop of pressure from shareholders for Big Oil to diversify with greener options.
Oil companies are drilling fewer wells than in previous years. Some energy analysts are predicting that an uptick in production may not be enough to have an effect on oil prices. U.S. oil prices have topped $90 per barrel for the first time since 2014.
Willow oil project open for public comment
The U.S. Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Land Management are asking for public comment on ConocoPhillips’ proposed Willow oil project, as part of a supplemental environmental review.
The review provides for a more in-depth process for identifying and analyzing the impact of oil and gas drilling on the environment.
The proposed Willow Project is located in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. The Willow Project would provide an abundant source of oil, nearly 600 million barrels over 30 years.
But the Alaska Wilderness League described the emissions from the fossil-fuel burning as equivalent to a third of all coal plants in the U.S.
“Environmental reviews conducted by the previous administration estimated that Willow will result in more than 250 million metric tons of CO2 emissions, an enormous contribution from a single project that is equivalent to more than 4% of current annual emissions for the entire country,” the Alaska Wilderness League said.
Gov. Dunleavy emphasizes energy portfolio
Gov. Mike Dunleavy is making energy legislation and a renewable portfolio a focus of the 2022 session.
Dunleavy introduced the second bill in what is expected to be an energy package that promotes “energy independence, long-term cost reductions and competitive markets in rural and urban Alaska,” according to the governor’s office.
Under Dunleavy’s plan, Alaska would join more than two dozen states in creating a renewable portfolio standard for the Railbelt. His goal would be to transition to 30% sustainable power by 2030 and 80% by 2040.
“For over 30 years, natural gas prices have only risen in the Cook Inlet while the cost of renewable generation has plummeted. With unrest in Eastern Europe rising and renewables now being the cheapest form of generation on earth, it’s time for Alaskans to consider where we want to be 20 years from now,” Dunleavy said.
The vision for renewables spans a large hydroelectric project in Southcentral Alaska, as well as tapping geothermal, tidal, wind and solar resources for power.
Dunleavy’s first piece of energy legislation introduced this session would help facilitate the development of micro-reactors by Alaska communities, similar to a nuclear power project planned at Eielson Air Force Base.
Volatile oil prices and the need to generate power in remote locations drives interest in a new generation of very small nuclear reactors.
“Operating more like a battery than a traditional reactor, a microreactor can be delivered to a remote site, provide electricity and district heating (a centralized heating system for communities) for over a decade, and then be returned to the manufacturer for replacement along with all generated waste,” according to a statement from the governor’s office.
Building out EV charging stations
Sen. Jesse Kiehl, D-Juneau, is expressing support for a proposal to energize the development of a state electric vehicle charging network.
A request for $1.5 million in state spending is expected to generate up to $50 million in federal money from the bipartisan infrastructure bill recently signed into law.
The project calls for establishing EV fast chargers from Homer to Fairbanks.
Golden Valley Electric Association recently debuted an EV fast charging station, with two units, at its offices in Fairbanks, at 758 Illinois St.