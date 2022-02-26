Countries continue to impose sanctions against Russia since it invaded Ukraine. Alaska’s leaders want to add a ban on Russian seafood imports to that list.
The conflict in Ukraine is driving up oil prices that briefly topped $100 over fears of a supply slowdown. Some analysts are projecting that oil prices could rise more.
And payouts from Alaska’s investment fund, which invests a portion of the state’s oil revenues, is getting a review in the Alaska Legislature.
There’s more news this week in “Five Things to Know.”
U.S. sanctions, Russian seafood
Two of China’s largest state-owned banks are taking steps to restrict financing for buying Russian commodities.
Although China has emerged as an important Russia ally, the Bank of China and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China are moving to impose limits after Russia launched a war against Ukraine.
The sanctions follow similar actions by the U.S. and several European countries.
China has not endorsed Russia’s attack against Ukraine, but it also has not aligned with other nations to condemn Russia’s actions. China’s assistant foreign minister described Thursday’s events as “not what we would hope to see.”
China called on Western countries to lift Russian sanctions that target banks and the high-tech industry.
Alaska’s delegation in Congress is pushing for more. The delegation wants to see sanctions extend to seafood imports, which would punish Russia and benefit Alaska’s industry. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, along with Rep. Don Young, have filed legislation to ban seafood imports from Russia. The idea has hooked several supporters in Congress.
The legislation is a response to Russia’s embargo on American seafood products, which it enacted after the U.S. sanctioned Russia over its takeover of Crimea in 2014.
“Vladimir Putin is benefiting enormously at the expense of our fishermen here at home,” Sullivan said.
Ukraine war drives up oil prices
Oil prices topped $100 per barrel Thursday upon news that Russia had invaded Ukraine. The last time oil exceeded $100 was in 2014.
Rystad Energy is predicting that crude oil prices could rise to $130 per barrel if the war disrupts the crude oil that flows through Ukraine to the Black Sea.
Russia is the world’s second largest producer of oil and gas. Although the U.S. and other nations have targeted Russia with sanctions, its energy sector has so far been exempted.
Higher oil prices yield higher oil royalties for the state of Alaska, which could bring hundreds of millions of dollars more in revenues to the state.
Alaskans also are seeing higher prices for gas at the pump. AAA this week ranked the most expensive locations for motorists to buy gas. California led the nation, where the average was $4.74 a gallon. Alaska came in sixth with gas at $3.85 a gallon.
The only other states that topped Alaska’s prices Friday were Hawaii ($4.51), Oregon ($3.98), Washington state ($3.98) and Nevada ($3.95).
Does Permanent Fund payout need some change?
Two bills under consideration by lawmakers would change how the Permanent Fund dividend is paid out.
Under Senate Bill 199, the dividend amount would be pre-established. It would start at $1,100 in 2022 and grow to $1,200 in 2023 and $1,300 in 2024. The amount would grow with inflation after that.
Under Senate Bill 200, there would be a 75-25 split between funding state services and paying a dividend. The dividend would start at $1,240 and is projected to rise after that.
The nonpartisan Legislative Finance Division projects that the 75-25 split would have surpluses over the next 10 years. The state’s main savings account would grow after years of deficit spending.
The bill is similar to a proposal by Gov. Mike Dunleavy for a 50-50 split to be protected in the Constitution.
The bills were heard this week in the Senate Finance Committee.
A Covid booster for Alaska homeowners
Starting Monday, qualifying Alaska homeowners can pre-register through the Alaska Housing Finance Corp. for Covid-related assistance.
The federally funded program enables homeowners impacted by Covid-19 to obtain financial help to avoid delinquencies.
The state of Alaska received $50 million to fund the homeowners’ assistance program. The one-time funding is through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Households must meet income eligibility standards. Starting Monday, Homeowners can pre register at www.alaskahousingrelief.org. The application period runs March 14 to April 4.
Another pass on Canada
Alaska’s delegation in Congress wants another year of allowing big commercial cruise ships bound for Alaska to bypass Canada’s ports.
Canada had banned the cruise ships from its ports because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Federal law requires the ships to first stop in Canada before arriving in Alaska. Rather than risk a repeat of another Canada shutdown, Alaska’s delegation wants to extend a temporary waiver of the rule.
Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, along with Rep. Don Young, are seeking another one-year exemption of the Passenger Vessel Services Act.
“While the cruise industry and Canadian authorities continue conversations, and progress has been made, formal legislation is a necessary insurance policy to protect Alaskan livelihoods,” Young said.