Rep. Don Young’s office staff shared remembrances of their boss after the death of the Alaska congressman on March 18.
Tanana Chiefs Conference says it will keep advocating for land claims for Alaska Natives who are Vietnam War veterans as the federal government moves to open up more parcels.
And Alaska Air plans to convert a pair of passenger jets to air freighters in response to growing commercial shipping demands for seafood and other products.
There’s more news this week in “Five Things to Know.”
Rep. Young’s staff: ‘He saw talent in each of us’
The office staff of Rep. Don Young issued a statement after the 88-year-old congressman passed away while en route to Alaska.
The office staff is now operating as the Office of Alaska At-Large. A special mail-in primary election has been scheduled for June 11 for a replacement to finish Young’s term.
Zack Brown, who has served as communications director, asked the News-Miner to run the following short write-up “so Alaska sees how much he meant to us.”
Here is the statement:
“It has been a tough few days for our office. Our hearts are still heavy, but the sheer outpouring of love and support for our boss, Congressman Don Young, has meant the world to us. As a boss, he was unlike any other.
“Congressman Young wasn’t just an unrelenting advocate for Alaska, but also the biggest supporter of his staff in both Alaska and D.C. The relationship between a member of Congress and their staff is vital for the people they serve.
“With Congressman Young, there was never a question of whether or not he had our backs. He saw talent within each of us and built a second-to-none team to serve his constituents. Congressman Young empowered his staff every day to get the job done on behalf of Alaskans.
“For 49 years, Congressman Young stood strong for the 49th state, and across this incredible career, his staff became a family. We are especially grateful to Sens. Murkowski and Sullivan for honoring Congressman Young and his tremendous record of accomplishments on the Senate floor.
“Current and former Alaska delegation staff have stood by us in this difficult moment, and we could not be more thankful. Like so many others whose lives he touched, we loved our boss.
“There will never be another Don Young. We take comfort in knowing that his legacy will inspire future generations of public servants to stand up for Alaska just as passionately as he did.”
Land options may expand for Alaska Native veterans
The federal government is a step closer to expanding land claims for Alaska Natives who are Vietnam War veterans.
The Bureau of Land Management announced this week that it finished an environmental assessment, another hurdle in the process of adding millions of acres to a land claims program for Vietnam War era veterans and their heirs.
Currently, there are a little more than 1.2 million acres open to veterans and their families. More than 27 million additional acres are under review to allow for greater choice so veterans can live closer to their communities.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, whose father served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, has made the federal allotment program a priority.
Brian Ridley, chief and chair of Tanana Chiefs Conference, said Friday that his organization continues to advocate for the additional lands for selection.
“The lands currently available are poor in quality and very far away from the traditional territories of the Interior veterans that we serve,” Ridley said. “We share Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s position that these lands are owed by the country to those who served it so bravely.”
The additional lands include 448,000 acres in the Interior. The Interior lands are off the Richardson Highway toward the Nenana River.
Under the program, the federal government will transfer title of individual parcels of up to 160 acres to qualifying veterans or their heirs. Up to 3,000 veterans qualify, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
New director at Alaska Oil and Gas Division
Alaska’s Division of Oil and Gas has a new director with experience as a petroleum economist working for the state and as an engineer with major oil companies.
Derek Nottingham previously served in the Alaska Department of Revenue before taking his new position Feb. 1.
Nottingham brings specialized skills and knowledge as an engineer and economist with a technology background. His experience includes working at BP, Chevron and Texaco in Alaska. Nottingham’s appointment comes at a time of challenges and change in Alaska’s energy industry.
Given the geopolitical situation in Europe, there is pressure on the U.S. to increase gas and oil production, while the Biden Administration has restricted oil and gas drilling.
“If you had asked me what my thoughts were on priorities for oil and gas in Alaska, to me it’s about making sure that we’re maximizing the opportunities here,” Nottingham recently told Petroleum News.
“And, given the vast resource and the infrastructure that’s already available, we at the Division of Oil and Gas really need to make sure that we are doing everything in our power to make sure that our leaseholders are availing themselves of every opportunity to find and develop oil and gas,” he said.
With increasing concerns about climate change and a warming planet, Nottingham noted that Alaska is ideally suited for carbon sequestration, the process for storing harmful carbon from the earth’s atmosphere, a new technology that is advancing.
Pollution results will be aired this summer
The results of an intensive study of air pollution in the greater Fairbanks area will be finalized and shared this summer, according to researchers.
The air quality of the Fairbanks North Star Borough drew scientists to the region this winter, because pollution measures routinely exceed EPA standards.
Fifty scientists from the U.S. and Europe visited Fairbanks to track air pollution from coal-fired plants, vehicle emissions and wood-burning stoves. Because Fairbanks is surrounded by mountains, inversions trap particles in the cold climate.
Scientists sought to find out where the pollution is accumulating and going. They studied both indoor and outdoor air quality.
The team plans to share results with the EPA, as well as the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation.
Alaska Air emphasizes cargo shipping
Alaska Air is planning to accelerate its booming air cargo business by converting two passenger jets to freighters.
The cost to retrofit the jets will run between $4 million to $6 million, according to analysts.
Alaska Air Cargo transports more than 200 million pounds of cargo and mail each year. Cargo revenue increased 25% in 2021 to $216 million.
The cargo planes are expected to start operations in 2023. They will deliver a range of goods across North America, including seafood and other products.
Alaska Air Group, the airlines’ parent company, announced plans this week for the expanded air shipment business.
Currently, the company has three air freighters. Converting passenger jets to cargo aircraft offers more loading space than traditional air freighters, according to Alaska Air Cargo.