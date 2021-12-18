Sen. Lisa Murkowski praised ConocoPhillips this week for investing in Alaska after the company said it will start drilling at another North Slope site.
Alaska lawmakers, meanwhile, are drilling down into a controversy at the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. (APFC), which invests the state’s oil revenues.
There’s more news in “Five Things to Know.”
ConocoPhillips commits to North Slope drilling
ConocoPhillips has started drilling on a second North Slope development in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, called the Greater Mooses Tooth-2 field.
The $1.4 billion Greater Mooses Tooth-2 field is the westernmost oil project on the North Slope and is expected to peak at 30,000 barrels per day from 36 drilled wells.
Murkowski congratulated ConocoPhillips on the oil production at the Mooses Tooth-2 field drill site. ConocoPhillips is Alaska’s largest oil producer.
“I greatly appreciate their continued commitment to, and investment in, Alaska,” Murkowski said. “Alaska has plenty of resources to responsibly develop, for the good of our nation and the world, even as we adhere to stringent environmental and labor standards.”
ConocoPhillips Alaska noted the project will create hundreds of jobs and contribute to the Alaska economy.
Alaska collects oil production taxes for the oil produced in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. Half of the federal oil royalties are forwarded to the state, which does not receive direct royalties from the production.
Oil production improves revenue outlook
Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced his fiscal 2023 budget this week, noting that higher than expected oil prices and production have improved the revenue outlook for the state.
“We cannot control the price but we can control the policies,” Dunleavy said about the oil and gas industry in Alaska. Dunleavy said it is important for Alaska to maintain a positive and stable business environment.
While lawmakers have recently discussed raising new taxes through a personal income or statewide sales tax, the governor’s budget contains no new tax proposals.
Fiscal 2023 spending is projected to be $10.9 billion, under the proposed spending plan. State spending would top $6 billion for operations, construction projects and PFD payments to Alaskans.
More than $4.5 billion will come from federal dollars largely related to pandemic relief assistance.
The governor’s budget represents the first balanced budget for the state in a decade without dipping into savings.
Arctic sets heat record
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) certified this week the highest Arctic temperature on record: 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit.
The United Nations weather agency said the record heat was set in June 2020 in the Russian town of Verkhoyank. The agency described it as the latest in a series of “alarm bells” about a warming planet.
“The heat we saw in 2020 would be almost impossible without climate change,” said Clare Nullis, media officer for the World Meteorological Organization.
The agency attributed the warming to climate change, especially the burning of fossil fuels.
“Burning fossil fuels generates greenhouse gas emissions that act like a blanket wrapped around the Earth, trapping the sun’s heat and raising temperatures,” the agency notes.
The Arctic is warming three times faster than the rest of the planet, according to the Arctic Monitoring and Assessment Program.
The Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy noted that thawing is not only opening up new Arctic sea routes but resulting in marine trash from ship traffic.
Is there something in Anchorage’s water?
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson made international headlines this week after his office admitted that the city’s top elective leader shut off the fluoride in the municipal water system for several hours.
Fluoride is added to most public water systems, a process that has been going on for close to 75 years. The American Dental Association recognizes fluoride in water as the most efficient way to prevent cavities and tooth loss.
Bronson’s office said in multiple media reports that the mayor ordered the fluoride shut off because the additive was causing health problems for workers. After a five-hour “pause,” the mayor’s office turned the treatments back on after learning that fluoride is required by city law.
The Anchorage Municipal Employees Association said it was unaware of any on-the-job problems affecting water treatment plant workers, according to the Independent, an international news agency.
Top workplace in 2021 loses its leader
The Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. was named one of the best places to work in 2021, an accolade achieved before the APFC board abruptly fired the CEO.
Pensions and Investments unveiled its 2021 list of best places to work in money management. The Alaska Permanent Fund, with assets of $81.9 billion, was a first-time winner.
But APFC employs one less staff member since winning the award. Angela Rodell, who led the corporation, was fired Dec. 9 without warning.
“The dismissal was abrupt, without explanation and without a clear, planned and professional leadership transition,” Sen. Natasha von Imhof said at a legislative committee meeting this week.
Pensions and Investments picked its winners prior to Rodell’s removal. The newspaper also had collected comments from employees, who praised management, which presumably included Rodell.
“I’ve never been treated so incredibly well as an employee as I am here at APFC,” one employee told the money management newspaper.
“APFC’s values — integrity, stewardship and passion — are evident throughout the corporation and staff,” said another employee.
The board of trustees is expected to be the subject of a legislative hearing next month that lawmakers just announced.
“I’m stunned. I want to see the board of trustees’ reasoning for terminating her,” said Rep. Click Bishop, a Fairbanks Republican.
Rodell also has received global recognition by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute as one of the top 5 “significant, resilient, and impactful” executives to manage a major investment fund.
Rodell was named the fourth best-performing public executive overseeing a sovereign wealth fund out of a ranking of the top 100 executives and asset owners.
A former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund said that “it remains to be seen” whether Rodell’s firing will impact the stability of the fund.
Simon Johnson, who teaches economics at MIT, told the News-Miner: “We will have to wait to see as more details come out about the reason for the change and the signals that it sends to those who remain.”