Untapped mineral resources in Alaska are drawing global interest from developers and investors.
The state Department of Natural Resources is amending regulations over surface coal mining, while a federal commission updates rules for natural gas.
And a lawmaker chairing a legislative investigation into the firing of Alaska’s Permanent Fund chief has announced she will not seek re-election.
There’s more news in “Five Things to Know.”
Global stakes in Alaska mines
Alaska is America’s top zinc producer and second only to Nevada in gold production. Gold Investing News, a digital news service reporting on mineral wealth, lauds Alaska for a “well-defined permitting framework” for mining companies.
The digital news service for investors recently profiled mining in the Last Frontier, including opportunities for development. “Government policy in the region is a positive for investors,” Gold Investing News advised.
There is considerable interest internationally in the Alaska mining industry, the news service reported. Gold Investing News identified three active commercial mines in the Alaska Interior: Fort Knox, Pogo and Usibelli.
Fraser Institute’s annual survey of mining companies described Alaska as one of the more attractive areas globally for mining investments.
Alaska could become a major exporter of rare earth minerals, as global demand increases for the metals that power smart technologies, a sector currently dominated by China.
While Alaska’s mining industry is growing, much of the vast mineral wealth in the state is in untapped copper and gold deposits, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Mining represents a major source of revenue and employment for Alaska.
In 2019, the mining industry contributed $37 million in revenues to local governments and $112 million to state government.
In 2020, the mining industry provided 9,600 direct and indirect jobs in Alaska. Mining is among Alaska’s highest-paying jobs and provides year-round employment.
The news service identified the following mining activities in Alaska:
- Fort Knox: Owned by Kinross Gold of Canada, Fort Knox is Alaska’s largest gold-producing mine. The mine is northeast of Fairbanks.
- Pogo: Located in Delta Junction, Pogo is a gold mine owned by Northern Star Resources of Australia.
- Usibelli: Alaska’s only active coal mine, Usibelli provides the coal that powers nearly a third of Interior Alaska’s electricity demands.
- Red Dog: This joint venture by NANA Regional Corp., an Alaska Native corporation, and Teck Resources of Canada represents the largest producer of lead and zinc concentrate in the U.S.
- Kensington: Northwest of Juneau, Kensington Mine is owned by Coeur Mining, headquartered in Chicago. The mine has produced roughly one million ounces of gold.
- Greens Creek: The mine produces zinc, silver and lead. It is located on Admiralty Island in southwest Alaska. Hecla Mining Co., based in Idaho, is the owner.
New coal mining regs?
Alaska’s Department of Natural Resources is proposing to amend regulations for surface coal mining.
“The Mineral Law Blog,” by JD Supra, reports that the state issued a notice of proposed amendments to existing regulations for surface coal mining.
The changes align with federal requirements and the Alaska Surface Coal Mining Control and Reclamation Act.
Changes include information required from an applicant regarding ownership and control of a mine. There also are updates to the process for determining existing rights to coal resources on state and federal lands. And there are new requirements for re-mining areas that have been mined previously.
The amendments adjust rules over exploration and disturbing natural lands or areas deemed unsuitable for surface coal mining. There also are new penalties for individuals and companies that violate surface coal mining rules.
New policies for natural gas projects
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has issued sweeping new policies for natural gas projects that include first-time climate change standards.
E&E News, which reports on the energy and environment, said the new rules “upend decades of precedent for how major energy infrastructure is approved.”
FERC added policies for assessing proposed natural gas pipelines, including the impact on greenhouse gas emissions. Environmental groups applauded the changes, saying that they require “consideration for environmental harms or effects on communities.”
Lawmaker will not seek re-election
Republican Sen. Natasha von Imhof, who has led investigative hearings into the firing of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. chief, will not seek re-election.
Von Imhof, who represents Anchorage, disclosed her decision on social media, saying that she needs to focus on family. Von Imhof’s husband was diagnosed with cancer in 2021. Ed Rasmuson, her father and a well-known philanthropist, passed away recently.
Von Imof chairs the Legislative Budget and Audit Committee, which determined she should be granted subpoena power in the legislative investigation into the firing of Angela Rodell, as the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. director. Von Imhof has the authority to compel witness testimony and obtain relevant documents and other materials.
The Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. oversees the state’s $82 billion investment fund. Von Imhof has asked the corporation’s trustees to hand over all communications on the performance and removal of Rodell, who had led the fund since 2015.
City of Fairbanks’ investment fund
Although it represents a fraction of the value of Alaska’s $82 billion wealth fund, the city of Fairbank’s investment fund is valued at $158 million. City officials recently renewed a contract with the money manager overseeing the fund.
The fund was set up in 1996 from the proceeds of a sale of the Fairbanks Municipal Utility System and sales of other city real estate.
The city opted to rehire Alaska Permanent Capital Management to continue as money manager, according to Pensions & Investments. The company’s contract was expiring on Dec. 31, 2021.
The fund’s allocations are 56.1% in equities, 25% in fixed income, 12.6% in real assets and 6.3% in cash equivalents. Other bidders were PGIM and Wells Fargo Advisors.