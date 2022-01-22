A proposal to make it easier for people with old marijuana infractions to pass employment background checks is getting a review by state lawmakers.
An industrial mining company is promising to bring thousands of jobs to Alaska with plans to produce the minerals needed in technology. The only catch? The jobs are in the Arctic.
Alaskans are having problems getting free Covid tests the White House pledged to send out to any American that asked for them. Rep. Don Young is here to help.
There’s more news in “Five Things to Know in Alaska Politics.”
Marijuana convictions on Court View
Alaska was one of the first U.S. states to legalize marijuana. But it is among the last states that decriminalized cannabis to clear people with records for simple possession.
A bill before the Alaska Legislature would take the first steps to change that. House Bill 246 could affect thousands of old cases involving arrests and/or convictions. The legislation, which is being discussed in committee, would shield convictions for simple possession from Court View, an online search engine.
Job seekers also could file a petition to have their records removed from background checks by prospective employers. Petitions would be made through the Department of Public Safety. The bill may has early bipartisan support.
“I have not looked at the details of HB 246, but limiting public access to records of those who were convicted of violating a law prior to that law being repealed is a simple matter of fairness and forgiveness,” said Rep. Mike Prax, a North Pole Republican.
Rep. Adam Wool, a Fairbanks Democrat, said in an email that he too would likely support the legislation.
Simple marijuana possession involved charges for having small amounts of cannabis for personal use, prior to state decriminalization.
“There are people who have simple convictions but as times have changed and society has changed, these convictions are an impediment for them to become a productive member of society and establish their reputations,” said Democratic Rep. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, the bill’s sponsor.
Mine developer pledges 3,000 jobs
The U.S. is not a major producer of any of the metals used in technology. But some Alaska mining companies are working to change that.
With a $28.5 million budget, Ambler Metals is initiating engineering plans for mining copper, zinc, gold and silver in the Alaska Arctic. Ambler Metals said the proposed Ambler Mining District has the minerals used for smart devices and green technology like solar panels.
Shane Lasley, writing for Mining News, believes that 2022 will be a game changer for Ambler’s proposed open-pit mining operation in northwest Alaska. The company, which is starting the permitting process, is anticipating bringing 3,000 jobs to the state for the development of the mining district and a 200-mile access road.
The mining operator would become Alaska’s second-largest employer behind Providence Health, if the plans move forward. Gov. Mike Dunleavy has visited the area, met with community leaders and worked with the developer to promote the mining district and the economic growth it would bring to the region and entire state.
Your free Covid test is in the mail. Maybe.
U.S. Rep. Don Young fielded questions and concerns from Alaskans this week trying to get free Covid testing kits promised by the White House to be delivered to their homes.
Young has sent a letter to the White House Covid response team underscoring Alaska’s unique environment and asking for answers.
Alaskans with outdoor mailboxes in sub-zero temperatures are worried about the accuracy of the mail-order tests, which must be temperature-controlled at 36 degrees Fahrenheit to work. Residents with post office boxes or in apartment complexes in rural areas have raised concerns about getting the kits at all.
“I write with urgent questions brought to me by Alaskans concerned about the recent rollout of COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits through the United States Postal Service (USPS),” Young wrote. “Access to rapid testing kits continues to be of significant importance.”
Sen. Sullivan’s warnings on Ukraine and Taiwan
Sen. Dan Sullivan criticized President Joe Biden this week for statement he made about U.S. military strategy in Ukraine.
“Mr. President, weakness and incoherence are provocative. You’re displaying both,” Sullivan said on social media, after Biden indicated that the U.S. response to a Russian invasion would be conditional.
“It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion,” Biden told a reporter during a press conference streamed live to a global audience.
“Now is not the time to invite Vladimir Putin to undertake ‘minor incursions’ into Ukraine. This dictator will likely take you up on it,” Sullivan posted to Twitter.
Sullivan is a member of the Senate Armed Service Committee and a high-profile critic of Biden’s foreign policy.
The senator also called on Congress this week to impose sanctions against China if its military invades Taiwan.
Sullivan introduced legislation called the STAND with Taiwan Act that targets China for sanctions.
The STAND with Taiwan Act would ban American banks and other financial companies from investing in any Chinese firm or organization with ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
The bill also would stop imports of certain goods “mined, produced or manufactured wholly or in part in the People’s Republic of China.” China is the world’s largest producer of coal, steel, aluminum, rare earths, lead, zinc, tin, magnesium, tungsten and other metallic minerals.
In a Senate floor speech, Sullivan warned that the security of the Western Pacific region is at risk if China takes control of Taiwan since suppressing Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement.
Yukon River salmon fishery and disaster relief
Disaster declarations were approved Friday for the Yukon River and seven other fisheries in Alaska.
The declarations mean that the Alaska fisheries are eligible for federal assistance through NOAA. Alaska’s delegation in Congress welcomed the news.
“Alaska’s fisheries are economic and subsistence lifelines for individuals and communities across our state,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski said.
The money will be distributed to fishermen, their crews, seafood processors and researchers in the impacted regions. The amounts have yet to be determined.
Sen. Dan Sullivan thanked Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo for approving the disaster relief.
“The past couple of years have been tough for Alaska’s fisheries, causing immense pain for our hardworking fishing communities,” said Rep. Don Young.