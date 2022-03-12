More than $230 million in Alaska projects that U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski led in Congress are part of the omnibus spending package headed to President Biden for his signature.
“This is effectively returning Alaskan taxpayer dollars back to our state in direct response to community needs,” Murkowski said after Senate adoption of the bill.
“To name just a few meaningful examples, we are providing for a back-up power generator in Metlakatla, a new tsunami shelter community center for Old Harbor, progress on a new Community Health Clinic in Girdwood, and the demolition of the contaminated Polaris Building in Fairbanks,” Murkowski said.
The following is a list of some of the projects specific to the greater Fairbanks area:
• $5.4 million for a research and operations building at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permafrost tunnel in Fox.
• $5 million for the Alaska Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys to support efforts to map coastal and nearshore Alaska.
• $2 million for the University of Alaska Fairbanks to support the research, testing, and evaluation of counter unmanned aerial systems (drones) in law enforcement.
• $10 million to assess known contamination, remediate, and demolish the abandoned Polaris Building in downtown Fairbanks.
• $2 million to the University of Alaska Fairbanks to review establishing PFAS treatment facilities across Alaska, including mobile treatment systems.
• $250,000 for the Alaska Native Women’s Resource Center to work with the Bureau of Indian Affairs on locating domestic violence shelters in rural Alaska.
Mineral development, national security
Alaska members in Congress took a lead role in pushing for the energy sanctions against Russia that President Biden imposed this week by executive order.
They are continuing to call for more natural resource development in the U.S., including Alaska.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski is among a handful of senators from energy states to encourage the Biden administration to increase production of the minerals critical to technology, such as lithium and graphite.
China now dominates the global production of minerals for batteries and smart technologies.
Murkowski joined Republican Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Jim Risch of Idaho and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana to to urge President Joe Biden to invoke what is known as the Defense Production Act and to expand supplies in key sectors.
“The United States relies almost exclusively on foreign nations — many of them unfriendly and with nonexistent labor and environmental standards — to meet much of our present mineral demand,” the senators wrote.
“Allowing our foreign mineral dependence to persist is a growing threat to U.S. national security, and we need to take every step to address it,” they wrote.
They are asking the president to enhance U.S. production of graphite, manganese, cobalt, lithium, nickel and other critical minerals to meet the need by consumers and the Defense Department for lithium-ion batteries.
Lithium-ion batteries power electronic gadgets that include mobile phones, laptops and tablets. Lithium batteries are in nearly every weapon system used by the U.S. Department of Defense, particularly for portable equipment.
U.S. ban on oil and gas from Iran, Venezuela?
As the Biden administration looks to other nations to fill the void from the Russian oil and gas ban, U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan is among a group of senators to introduce a bill that would stop energy imports from Iran and Venezuela.
Under the bill, imports of crude oil, petroleum, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas would be blocked from the two countries.
The Republican-backed bill is co-sponsored by Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, Rick Scott of Florida, Steve Daines of Montana, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, John Hoeven of North Dakota, Roger Marshall of Kansas, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and James Lankford of Oklahoma.
U.S. officials reportedly visited Venezuela to meet with government officials about bringing more Venezuelan oil to market. The U.S. severed diplomatic relations with Venezuela in 2019 after accusing its president of stealing the election.
There is speculation that the Biden administration may also turn to Iran for oil. The U.S. considers Iran to be a state sponsor of terrorism.
“We should not be reliant on brutal dictators to provide for our country’s energy needs. It’s national security suicide,” Sullivan said. “It is insulting to working families that the Biden administration would rather enrich the despots in Iran and Venezuela than incentivize hard-working Americans to produce more energy.”
Governor announces energy conference
Alaska will hold a sustainable energy conference in May that will focus on how communities in Alaska and around the globe are innovating to deploy emerging technologies.
“The Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference is a chance to join visionaries, researchers, and policymakers from all corners of the globe to explore the technologies that will change everything,” Gov. Mike Dunleavy said.
“From the fast tides of Cook Inlet, to the vast, untapped deposits of critical minerals needed to power the coming energy revolution, to the renewable microgrids that dot the far north, the Last Frontier is the ideal location to unveil the future of sustainable energy.”
The conference is May 24-26 in Anchorage and will include dozens of energy exports. Former Colorado Gov. Bill Ritter, who established Colorado as a renewable energy leader, is a speaker.
The Alaska Center for Energy & Power at the University of Alaska Fairbanks is holding virtual workshops, which are already underway leading up to the event. The “Alaska Energy Futures” series covers tidal energy, hydrogen exports and electric airplanes, among other topics.
Dunleavy has introduced three bills related to energy sustainability. The bills would:
Diversify Alaska’s energy portfolio and commit the Railbelt to reaching 80% renewable power by 2040.
Create the Alaska Energy Independence Fund to help offset consumer costs for rooftop solar and weatherization projects.
Enable communities to explore micro nuclear reactors as a future power source.
Oil prices and inflation
With inflation at a 40-year high of 7.5%, some economists are worried about the risk of a recession.
The ban on Russian energy has contributed to high oil prices that topped $125 per barrel this week.
Higher oil prices could result in Americans spending less and businesses scaling back. Russia is the world’s second-largest oil exporter and the third-largest exporter of natural gas.
Consumer confidence fell more than 8% from January to February, according to a University of Michigan survey that found fewer consumers planning to buy homes, cars and other big ticket items because of concerns about the economy.