Alaska’s senior economist warns that Alaska’s business recovery may be slowed by the 2020 downturns in energy and tourism.
The U.S. Air Force warns active duty service members to get the Covid-19 vaccine if they want to proceed with new assignments. And Sen. Dan Sullivan delivers a video message from his recent visit to Fairbanks.
There’s more news this week in “Five Things to Know.”
Economist: Alaska recovery trails the nation
Neal Fried, senior economist with the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development, is predicting that Alaska’s recovery will lag the rest of the nation in 2022.
While the national economy may be near recovery next year from the Covid-related slowdown, the process will be slower for Alaska, Fried told the Resource Development Council, meeting for its annual conference. With an oil- and tourism-dependent economy, Alaska has a ways to go, Fried said.
“Preliminary figures for 2021 show employment gains of 2.7%, 6,300 jobs across all industries in the state,” Petroleum News reported after Fried’s speech.
But the oil and gas sector struggles. In 2021, January-September figures show net employment loss of 1,678 jobs from the previous year.
Oil jobs in Alaska have been on a steady decline for a number of years, peaking in 2014 with 15,300 to the present-day 6,800.
Here is a synopsis of overall Alaska job figures, according to Petroleum News.
• 2016: The state lost 5,500 jobs, a 1.6% drop;
• 2017: There was a loss of 4,300 jobs, at 1.3%;
• 2018: Net loss of 1,200 jobs, at .5%;
• 2019: Alaska gained 1,600 jobs;
• 2020: 27,400 jobs lost, for a drop of 8.4%.
Preliminary 2021 figures show employment is up, but the state overall has regressed to 2003-level job numbers, Fried said.
Energy states like Alaska are experiencing a slower economic recovery, Petroleum News reports. Louisiana, New Mexico and Wyoming, which are oil-producing states, have similar challenges. Tourism is another factor. Hawaii, like Alaska, depends on tourism. It too has not rebounded as well as most other states.
Sen. Sullivan: Frosted in Fairbanks
Sen. Dan Sullivan delivered a YouTube video message from Fairbanks distinguished by the frost on his mask and comments hard to discern through the face covering.
Wearing a gray hoodie and black face mask that showed only his eyes, Sullivan sounded as uncomfortable as he looked.
He opened the short video with: “I’m here uh finishing up two days of a great visit to the wonderful city of Fairbanks. One of my favorite all-time things to do early morning, nice and chilly, is go for a run along the beautiful Chena River. Balmy 5 below in Fairbanks right now ...”
“Met with some of our great folks from both in the private sector and government, at the airport a lot of exciting things and the big investment happening at the Fairbanks Airport and uh met with some of our small business leaders and of course concerns as usual with regret to the feds the vaccine mandate shutting down uh energy responsible resource development opportunities, really, you know, hurting people, and I think that’s my message back to D.C.”
No one would be surprised if Sullivan jogged straight to his vehicle after making the video clip.
To watch the 2:21 video, go to https://youtu.be/-TiInmQ_4NM. Click on the YouTube transcript for the complete text.
No vaccine? No new assignment
The U.S. Air Force has a message for active-duty military members who have not received the Covid-19 shot. Service members who are not fully vaccinated cannot advance to their next permanent duty station assignment without compliance.
“Airmen who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including those awaiting final decision on a medical exemption or religious accommodation, are restricted from proceeding on existing [permanent change of station] orders, or selection for future PCS,” wrote Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly, the Air Force deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services. Kelly’s memo was first reported on the Air Force Facebook page.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered all of America’s service members to be vaccinated against Covid-19. In the Air Force, more than 95% have complied, with roughly 7,800 unvaccinated.
Whale of an oil project for ConocoPhillips
Oil giant ConocoPhillips Alaska has announced drilling plans in 2022 at an undeveloped oil deposit called Narwahl. The company said it will move toward full development of the site by 2026.
Vincent Lelarge, a ConocoPhillips manager on the North Slope, made the announcement at an industry meeting in Anchorage. Oil and gas from the Narwahl Project will be processed at existing facilities.
“ConocoPhillips has been studying development of Narwhal for several years. The accumulation is relatively small and the company has worked on plans to produce it, or at least part of it, with long-distance horizontal wells drilled from the existing Alpine drill site CD4, avoiding the cost of building a stand-alone new drill site,” S&P Global reported.
The drilling site’s unusual name, Narwhal, is for the tusked whales found in Arctic waters. Narwhals are considered at risk from Arctic warming due to climate change, which is reshaping the whale’s habitat.
Investing in U.S. Arctic strategy
The Defense Department’s plans to develop a regional center in Alaska reflect the growing priority of the Arctic in national security strategy.
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski announced Nov. 17 that the Defense Department selected Anchorage as the site for the new Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies.
“As this project comes to fruition, we will all see the tremendous value it will provide as America pursues and defends our interests in the Arctic,” said Murkowski, a founding member of the Senate Arctic Caucus. Murkowski has played a key role in development and initial funding for the future center.
The National Defense Authorization Act, now before the Senate, will provide for investment in the Arctic Security initiative, including personnel, infrastructure and equipment. Sen. Dan Sullivan is leading that effort.
“I’m glad to report that the FY 2022 defense authorization also includes a number of vital provisions that I secured recognizing the strategic importance of Alaska to our nation’s defense,” Sullivan said this summer. “Chief among these is the new Arctic Security Initiative.’ This initiative will direct the Pentagon to identify the resources and activities needed to fully fund and implement the series of Arctic strategies that we worked so hard to get the military departments to release over the past few years.”