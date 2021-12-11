Millions of dollars in new military projects may come to Alaska, thanks to Rep. Don Young’s efforts in Congress to add the funds to a major defense bill.
Meanwhile, the Army is considering whether to increase its Alaska presence, as the Arctic warms and China and Russia show more interest in the region.
Rep. Young advances Alaska military projects
From University of Alaska research on preventing military suicides to investing in rocket systems, five Alaska projects that Rep. Don Young led are included in the National Defense Spending bill that passed the House.
The requests bring more than $21 million in military projects to Alaska.
“I am very proud to announce that, following my advocacy, the House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved the fiscal year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act with five of my member-directed project requests, otherwise known as earmarks, ” Young said Friday.
The defense bill now heads to the Senate, where it is expected to be voted on next week. The following Alaska projects are included:
- University of Alaska research: $2 million study to reduce suicide among military service members, with a focus on rural, remote and isolated installations. “The Center for Alaska Native Health Research has been working for nearly two decades to develop solutions to end suicide in Alaska Native communities and through this research have developed successful approaches to mitigate suicide risk in young people,” said Dan White, chancellor of the University of Alaska Fairbanks. “The legislative language provided by Congressman Young allows our researchers to take the best practices learned from their work with the Alaska Native community, and apply it to military populations in rural and remote locations.”
- Permafrost Research Station: $3 million to finish an update of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers research station in greater Fairbanks.
- Aerospace: $4 million for the U.S. Space Force Rocket Systems Launch program for enhanced flight and logistics planning.
- Spaceport: $7 million to develop a “tactically responsive” launch and deployable spaceport in Alaska.
- Alaska National Guard: $5 million to plan and design a readiness center at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson. “The Alaska Army National Guard is in need of additional space for soldiers to perform drill weekends, annual training, emergency response, and ensure mission readiness,” said Brig. Gen. Charles Lee Knowles, commander of the Alaska Army National Guard. The funding will enable the National Guard to design a 50,000-square-foot readiness center for training and to conduct state and federal missions.
Greater military presence in Alaska
As climate change opens up the Arctic — and Russia and China show greater interest in the region — the U.S. Army is considering whether to increase its presence in Alaska.
U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville is looking at Arctic spending needs and the number of forces permanently based in Alaska, the Army Times reported. An expansion could include an Alaska-based multi-domain task force.
While no final decision has been made on future forces, the current budget calls for $65 million for developing and implementing an Army Arctic strategy.
Plans could include an Arctic mobility platform for all infantry, heavy weapons company, scout and engineer squads, according to the Army Times. More small drones and a robotic combat vehicle also are under consideration.
The Army is discussing a “terrestrial layer system” for electronic warfare, as well as a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear reconnaissance platoon and a third engineer company — in addition to adding an infantry battalion.
Sen. Murkowski: Pro vaccine, anti mandate
Sen. Lisa Murkowski voted this week to overturn President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private employers. Murkowski co-sponsored a resolution that articulated the Senate’s disapproval. The resolution passed on a vote of 52-48.
“It is within a private employer’s right to require their employees to be vaccinated or regularly tested, but it is an overreach for the federal government to force them to do so,” Murkowski said. “I continue to urge Alaskans to get vaccinated, but a personal health decision must be a personal choice.”
At a Senate GOP press briefing this week, Sen. Dan Sulivan expressed his opposition to President Biden’s vaccine mandate.
The Congressional Review Act establishes a process that enables Congress to nullify rules from the executive branch through a joint resolution of disapproval. The rule may be invalidated if the resolution is approved by both chambers and signed by the president, or if Congress overrides a presidential veto.
The formal challenge to the vaccine mandate for private businesses now advances to the House for further action.
Alaska Natives under-represented in new drug trials
New research findings suggest that Alaska Natives and other population groups are under-represented in new drug trials based on their population numbers.
While American Indians and Alaska Natives represented 1.3% of the U.S. population, according to Census figures from 2015-2019, they made up only .52% of patients tested in clinical trials for new drugs and treatments.
The findings were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
“The low proportions of some racial and ethnic groups in these data highlight the need to increase diversity in clinical trial participation in the U.S.,” said Milena Lolic, a physician researcher with the Food and Drug Administration.
Other under-represented populations include Asian patients, who represented a mean of 1.6% of patients in clinical trials nationally, while they made up 5.9% of the U.S. population.
By contrast, researchers found that other groups are consistent with population numbers or overrepresented in clinical trials.
People who identified as white or Caucasian made up 78.3% of participants in clinical trials while they represented a mean of 76.3% of the overall population.
People who identified as black or African-American made up 16.3% of participants in clinical drug trials, while they represented 13.4% of the population.
Oil and gas director ends three-decade career
The director of Alaska’s Division of Oil and Gas has announced his retirement after a 31-year career in the industry.
Tom Stokes will leave his post on Jan. 7, 2022. The date is significant to Stokes, because it marks 31 years to the day that he started out in the Alaska oil and gas industry working for Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. His career paralleled the rise of the fossil fuel industry in Alaska.
Stokes has directed Alaska’s Division of Oil and Gas since October 2019.
“After my selection as director, I set up a leadership team within Oil and Gas,” Stokes told Petroleum News. “The formation of the leadership team will provide for a smooth transition to my successor.”
Justin Black, deputy director at the Oil and Gas Division, will step up as acting director until a new director is named.
Stokes’ career in the Alaska oil and gas industry included roles as state pipeline coordinator at the Natural Resources Department. He worked at Alyeska for 28 years in support, compliance and operational assignments.
Stokes is a military veteran with a background serving as an Army artillery officer.