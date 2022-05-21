A veteran Fairbanks lawmaker assessed the legislative session that just ended. He also provided a cautionary note.
Alaska may not be the spendthrift that some political leaders worry about, when its rainy day reserves are compared to the Lower 48.
Feeling pain at the gas pump in Fairbanks? Five-dollar per gallon is nothing compared to prices near the Arctic Circle. Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski says the Biden administration is to blame.
There’s more news this week in “Five Things to Know.”
Sen. Bishop: ‘Busy construction season’ ahead
Sen. Click Bishop is closing in on a decade of public service in the Alaska Legislature.
Bishop, a Fairbanks Republican, brings expertise to his role leading key Senate committees, including as chair of Natural Resources and Labor & Workforce Development, and vice-chair of Senate Finance.
Bishop assessed for the News-Miner the 32nd session of the Alaska Legislature that adjourned Wednesday. Bishop noted the $13.4 billion operating budget and a capital budget that tops $3.6 billion. He described the 2023 budget adopted as ranking sixth in total dollars funded since statehood in 1959. Oil prices that top $100 per barrel swelled state coffers with royalties and other revenues from drilling and production.
“With the amount of money appropriated in this capital budget, I believe it is safe to say that it is going to be a busy construction season this year, and for at least the next five to seven years,” Bishop said in an interview.
Among the capital budget highlights are:
• Major K-12 school maintenance: $100 million.
• University of Alaska deferred maintenance: $50 million. (There remains $1.35 billion in backlogged deferred maintenance.)
• 500-mile Alaska Long Trail from Seward to Fairbanks: $14.75 million
• Nenana-Totchaket agriculture development: $8 million
• Critical minerals mapping: $10.5 million
• Housing for teachers, health-care workers and public safety employers through Alaska Housing Finance Corp.: $21.25 million
Bishop also noted the combined PFD and one-time energy relief payment in 2022, which is expected to total $3,200 per qualifying Alaskan regardless of age.
Bishop delivered a note of caution, too. “I am concerned about our savings. The forecasted savings for FY23 are just that — forecasted. They are not realized yet and are forecasted on $101 per barrel of oil.”
“We have a savings trigger in our budget to help us not spend all of the windfall. The mechanism is that every dollar earned over $101/barrel in the price of oil goes into the corpus of the Permanent Fund,” Bishop said in an email.
“That portion of the fund is constitutionally protected and can only be accessed by the vote of the people, saving those funds forever for future generations of Alaskans.”
Alaska’s rainy day fund
When it comes to saving dollars to offset unanticipated costs, most states could do a better job, according to a recent Pew analysis.
While Alaska for the last decade has tapped savings as oil and gas revenues trended downward, the state fares better than most of the Lower 48.
A Pew analysis looked at state savings in fiscal 2021, the first budget year impacted by Covid-19. While Wyoming had the largest reserves compared to operating costs, Alaska ranked third of the 50 states. Pew estimated that if Alaska had to rely on reserves alone in fiscal 2021, it could have covered operating costs for 111.7 days. Wyoming ranked first at 301 days, followed by North Dakota at 115.7 days. New Mexico was fourth at 101 days.
The four were the only states with enough reserves to handle at least 100 days of operating costs, Pew concluded. All four states are energy states, relying on oil, gas, coal and renewables to power their economies.
Methanol maker on the North Slope
A proposed methanol plant on Alaska’s North Slope has received a positive response from the state.
The Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Oil and Gas received an application in March from a pair of companies — Alyeschem and Ahtna Petrochemical Products — to lease 23 acres for a methanol plant.
The division has approved the request, finding that methanol production on the North Slope is “in the best interest of the state by providing an additional and local source of methanol,” Petroleum News reported this week.
Alyeschem plans to build and operate a methanol plant. It has a five-year agreement with the state, which will end July 30, 2027. A 30-year lease will be considered after that.
Methanol protects wells and pipelines from freezing. The chemical is currently imported to the North Slope by oil and gas operators.
Alaska’s new “it” mineral?
With lithium a critical mineral in electric vehicle batteries, U.S. supplies of the metal cannot keep up with demand.
Alaska has never mined lithium for American industry. But that may be about to change.
North of Mining News is reporting that Discovery Alaska Ltd. has struck lithium at Coal Creek off the Parks Highway, midway between Fairbanks and Anchorage.
The Australian company looked for evidence of lithium from drill sites in the area for the past 40 years.
Using modern technology that involves scanners, lasers and X-ray fluorescence, the company examined a dozen drill holes. Lithium was detected in every area examined.
“The company is excited to identify the first lithium prospect in Alaska, with access to extensive historic drill core that will allow us to rapidly expedite exploration works at Coal Creek, and in a strategic location close to the major Parks Highway and the state-owned Alaska railroad,” Discovery Alaska Director Jerko Zuvela told North of 60 Mining News.
Arctic Circle gas prices
If you think the price of gas at the pump is high in Fairbanks, where it topped $5 per gallon this week, look to the tiny village of Noatak, just above the Arctic Circle. Noatak gas is selling for $11 per gallon.
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski criticized the Biden administration this week for high gas prices in Alaska, which has the sixth-highest in America.
“We’re used to somewhat high prices but when it’s on average, over $5 dollars in places like Anchorage and Fairbanks, think about what that means to our rural communities,” Murkowski said.
“Over 80 percent of our communities are not connected by road, so fuel comes in by barge and fuel comes in by air. At Fort Yukon, the Yukon River, gas is $7.25 a gallon. Up in Noatak, just above the Arctic Circle, it’s a stunning $11 a gallon. And so think about what that means — it’s not just what you’re paying when you fill up your car, it’s everything else that’s associated with it,” Murkowski said at a Washington, D.C., press conference.
While Russia’s war in Ukraine is blamed for high fuel prices, Murkowski and other GOP senators called on the administration to overturn limits on domestic oil and gas drilling.
“So, the Biden administration needs to reverse its anti-supply actions, it needs to take its bad ideas off the table, it needs to restart approving crucial projects that deliver greater supply,” Murkowski said.