A petition drive to ask voters to formalize Alaska’s recognition of tribal sovereignty tops its goals. A Canadian company has big plans to mine and process Alaska minerals to meet global demand for the metals. And the U.S. Army is offering $50,000 signing bonuses to recruits with specialized skills.
There’s more news in Five Things to Know.
Tribal ballot initiative advances
Supporters of a measure that would add formal recognition of Alaska’s 229 federally recognized tribes to state law have turned in signatures to put the initiative before voters.
Alaskans for Better Government have submitted 56,200 petition signatures to the Division of Elections to bring the Alaska Tribal Recognition Act to a vote this year. The signatures must be certified by the state, with 36,140 required.
While the measure does not make any legal changes, advocates say passage would improve the government-to-government relationship.
“Together, in a mutually agreed upon and solid relationship, the State and the Tribes could leverage their status, infrastructure, and funds and have the potential to generate millions of dollars to invest in education, healthcare, criminal justice, and more,” Alaskans for Better Government states on its website.
Alaska’s mineral wealth
Will Alaska’s natural resources help meet the global demand for minerals that power smart technology?
Ucore, a Canadian-based company, has plans to develop an Alaska processing plant that uses new technology to process rare earth minerals for use in electric vehicles and other smart technologies.
The future Alaska Strategic Metals Complex would be the first of its kind in North America. The $35 million plant in Ketchikan would help establish a supply chain infrastructure in Alaska for producing the minerals in high demand for high-tech devices, the company says.
Mining for rare earth minerals in Alaska is being considered for Prince of Wales Island, southwest of Ketchikan.
Ucore said its goal is to leverage Alaska’s natural resources to compete in a market that China dominates. China control’s 90% of the global mineral supply.
Global shift toward electric vehicles
The growing popularity of electric vehicles is behind the surge in demand for lithium, nickel, cobalt and other minerals used to make the car batteries.
The transition is a boon to mineral producers. Lithium prices are at an all-time high because of the demand. As a result, battery costs make go up for the first time in a decade.
Vehicles with combustion engines that travel U.S. highways emit about 1.6 billion tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere each year, a major contributor to global warming.
Six vehicle makers, including Ford and GM have pledged to phase out by 2040 sales of new cars powered by combustion engines.
A $50,000 signing bonus?
The U.S. Army finds itself in the same situation as many private employers: It needs more personnel.
The Army is offering a $50,000 signing bonus for recruits who bring specific skills in highly sought after areas. The offer is the highest bonus ever for new recruits to the Army.
But there are caveats. The enlistees must agree to sign up for six years to be eligible for the bonus. Army signing bonuses range in value, depending on several factors, including choice of fields and duration of commitments. A recruit that brings critical language skills, for example, is subject to a larger signing bonus.
The Army said it is competing with the private sector in a tight labor market. For more information, go to recruiting.army.mil.
Cannabis and Covid
No, smoking cannabis is not a Covid cure. But a new study suggests that certain cannabis compounds may help prevent the virus.
Researchers at Oregon State University reported that two specific compounds found in hemp plants prevented the coronavirus from entering human cells. The researchers said that their findings suggest that the cannabis derivatives could help ward off Covid-19.
The cannabis compounds researchers studied are not the same ones that people ingest when smoking or consuming edibles, the researchers said.