In a graduation ceremony Saturday in Sitka, 45 new law enforcement officers received their badges.
Graduating recruits completed more than 1,000 hours of training over 17 weeks. Schooling included law enforcement-related topics, tests of physical fitness and scenario-based exercises designed to prepare entry-level police officers and troopers for careers in law enforcement.
“These recruits should be proud of the work they have done to make it through this intensive training,” Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell said in a news release.
Following graduation, 20 trooper recruits will continue their training at the academy for a week. The training — called “Trooper Basic” — includes tailored and advanced training in fish and wildlife investigations, boating safety, survival, commercial fisheries enforcement, search and rescue, and critical stress management. Recruits also participate in additional scenario-based trainings.
Upon completion of Trooper Basic, recruits will move to their first duty assignments in either Fairbanks, Soldotna or the Mat-Su Valley, and they will begin a 12-week in-the-field training program. Trooper recruits will be promoted to the rank of trooper upon completion of a probationary period, generally 12 months from the start of the academy.