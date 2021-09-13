A 4.9 magnitude earthquake has been widely felt across Interior Alaska tonight.
The Alaska Earthquake Center is reporting that the quake, which hit just before 10 p.m., was centered seven miles south of Pump Station No. 8 and 19 miles from Eielson Air Force Base. Social media users are reporting feeling the quake from Eagle to Delta Junction to Denali and other locations throughout the Interior and across Fairbanks.
The earthquake was shallow, the Earthquake Center wrote on its Facebook page, at only 2.4 miles deep.
Comments poured in across Facebook pages and Twitter, referencing the shake. "Holy hell on Murphy Dome! Woke me up!!!," one woman wrote on the Goldstream Community Facebook page.
There were no immediate reports of any damage.
The Alaska Earthquake Center is asking for reports from anyone who felt the shake.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.