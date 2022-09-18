Earthquakes

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck close to Fairbanks Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, with reports of shaking being felt across the Interior. The red dots indicate the location of the quakes, with the larger red circle being the bigger temblor. 

 News-Miner screenshot/USGS

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake rattled Interior Alaska on Sunday, rocking downtown Fairbanks and the vicinity, with reports of shaking being felt across the region.

The quake struck at 5:15 p.m. at a depth of 9.9 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was located 36 miles east of Ester and 72 miles east of Fairbanks. The website of the Alaska Earthquake Center, located at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, was knocked offline Sunday almost immediately after the quake hit.