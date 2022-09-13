4.2 earthquake

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake near Clear could be felt throughout Fairbanks Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

 News-Miner/Alaska Earthquake Center

A 4.2 earthquake shook parts of Fairbanks and Interior Alaska Tuesday afternoon.

The quake hit at 3:41 p.m. Tuesday and was located 23 miles southeast of Clear at a depth of 8.2 miles, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center. "This event was widely felt in the central region of Alaska," the center stated on its website.