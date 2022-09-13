A 4.2 earthquake shook parts of Fairbanks and Interior Alaska Tuesday afternoon.
The quake hit at 3:41 p.m. Tuesday and was located 23 miles southeast of Clear at a depth of 8.2 miles, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center. "This event was widely felt in the central region of Alaska," the center stated on its website.
The moderate shaker was first reported as a 4.0. but updated soon after. A small aftershock also hit shortly after, registering 2.7.
On social media, reports of shaking came in from across Fairbanks, from Chena Hot Springs Road to downtown, and from parts of North Pole.
"I’m sitting in my car and I felt it rock back n forth," Jasmyne Galvin wrote in a post on the Fairbanks, Alaska, Facebook page.
"Yup I'm off college rd and it shook pretty good here too," Gayle Sage posted on the page. "Nice to know I'm not crazy!!"
Rachel Perkins added: "Hopefully these tiny ones aren't leading to a larger one. We have been having them since last week."
Tuesday's 4.2 comes just a few days after a 3.8 quake on Sept. 9. The 3.8 was located 14 miles north of Nenana. Several smaller quakes, rating in the 1.5s, hit near Talkeetna Tuesday, the earthquake center reported.