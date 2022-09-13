Deven Mitchell

Deven Mitchell has been named acting commissioner of the Alaska Department of Revenue. The 30-year public servant started the job Monday, according to an announcement by the governor's office.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for managing the state treasury, collecting taxes and implementing the Alaska Permanent Fund dividend program.

