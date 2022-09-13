Deven Mitchell has been named acting commissioner of the Alaska Department of Revenue. The 30-year public servant started the job Monday, according to an announcement by the governor's office.
The Department of Revenue is responsible for managing the state treasury, collecting taxes and implementing the Alaska Permanent Fund dividend program.
Mitchell previously worked as Alaska’s debt manager and executive director of the Alaska Municipal Bond Bank Authority, a public corporation of the state.
"As state of Alaska debt manager, I have worked collaboratively with six governors' administrations, 13 Legislatures, and an array of other parties to create and implement infrastructure financing alternatives," reads a statement on Mitchell's LinkedIn, an online business and employment networking service. "In this capacity, I've acted as the debt issuance lead on over $3.5 billion in tax-exempt and taxable securities of the state of Alaska."
Mitchell has a background in finance and holds a bachelor of science in business administration from Northern Arizona University. He is married with two sons.
He replaced Lucinda Mahoney, who resigned as commissioner to focus on health and family.
