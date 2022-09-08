The 2022 Permanent Fund dividend is a big one — $3,284, the largest in the program's history.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy made the PFD announcement Thursday in Palmer at Three Bears Alaska, saying in a news release the state released PFDs early this year to provide economic relief due to inflation.
“The PFD at $3,284, a total of $13,000 for a family of four, can go a long way in offsetting the record-high costs of energy and food we’re experiencing, preparing for winter, paying off debt, saving for college, or any number of other purposes,” Dunleavy said.
Residents who opted for direct deposit will receive their dividend beginning Sept. 20. All other applications and disbursement methods that have been determined by Sept. 28, including applicants receiving a paper check, will be distributed starting the week of Oct. 6, according to the governor's office.
The 2022 PFD is expected to inject $2.1 billion into the state’s economy.
"Infusions of cash into the local economy will always be a boon to small businesses. From families buying heating fuel for the winter, to completing back-to-school shopping for their kids, shopping early for the holidays, or making those large purchases they put off all summer, locally owned businesses statewide benefit when Alaskans have PFD money in their pockets," said Jessica Viera, executive director of the Wasilla Chamber of Commerce.