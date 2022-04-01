More than two dozen candidates have filed to finish U.S. Rep. Don Young’s term in Congress, with just hours to go before the deadline to sign up to run in the statewide special election.
The contenders to finish Young’s term in Congress include a few established names in Alaska politics as well as many unknowns who have never before served in elective office. The 26 candidates who had filed by Thursday evening comprised nine registered Republicans, three Libertarians, one Alaska Independent, seven undeclared, six with no party affiliation — and not one registered Democrat.
They include Republican Nick Begich of Anchorage, a self-described conservative whose grandfather, a Democrat, represented Alaska’s sole seat in the U.S. House prior to Young’s 49-year tenure in office.
Former state Sen. John Coghill, whose father was one of the signers of the Alaska Constitution, also is among the candidates. Coghill, a Republican from Fairbanks, previously served in the Alaska Legislature for two decades.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. today to formally file with the Alaska Division of Elections to run in the special primary election that Gov. Mike Dunleavy has called by proclamation.
The candidates are vying to finish the term of Young, 88, who died March 18 while traveling to Alaska to attend re-election fundraisers. Young and his wife, Anne Garland Young, were aboard an Alaska Air flight, when the congressman lost consciousness and died.
Young’s term — a record 25th for a Republican in the U.S. House — was set to end in January 2023.
A special mail-in primary election is scheduled for June 11 and will be followed by the special general election on Aug. 16. The elected replacement to complete Young’s term will be seated in early September.
John Davies of Fairbanks, a former Alaska legislator, said Thursday that he is not surprised by the number of candidates who have formally filed to run in the special election.
“It does not take a lot of organization or preparation for people to throw their hat in the ring,” Davies said. “But there are candidates in the race, like former Sen. Coghill, with a background of distinguished service who can hit the ground running, have name recognition and stand a good chance of winning.”
The historic special election will be conducted under Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system. The top four vote getters in the special primary election will advance to the general election, where Alaska voters will rank the candidates by order of preference.
The candidate to get a majority (50% plus one) of votes will be declared the winner.
Here is the complete list of candidates, in alphabetical order, who’ve filed to run in the special election, as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
- Denny Aguayo, Nikiski, nonpartisan
- Jay R. Armstrong, Fairbanks, Republican
- Brian T. Beal, Fairbanks, undeclared
- Tim Beck, Fairbanks, undeclared
- Nick Begich, Anchorage, Republican
- Gregg B. Brelsford, Anchorage, undeclared
- Chris Bye, Fairbanks, Libertarian
- Arlene Carle, Anchorage, nonpartisan
- John B. Coghill Jr., Fairbanks, Republican
- Lady Donna Dutchess, Anchorage, nonpartisan
- Otto H. Florschutz III, Wrangell, Republican
- Laurel A. Foster, Anchorage, nonpartisan
- Tom Gibbons, Glennallen, Republican
- Karyn Griffin, Soldotna, undeclared
- Ted Heintz, Anchorage, Libertarian
- Bill Hibler, Fairbanks, nonpartisan
- John Wayne Howe, Fairbanks, Independent
- Jeff Lowenfels, Anchorage, nonpartisan
- Bob Lyons, Houston, Republican
- Mikel Melander, Fairbanks, Republican
- Sherry Mettler, Anchorage, undeclared
- J.R. Myers, Cut Bank, MT, Libertarian
- Silvio Pellegrini, Fort Wainwright, undeclared
- David Thistle, La Jolla, Calif., undeclared
- Bradley Welter, Anchorage, Republican
- Stephen Wright, Wasilla, Republican