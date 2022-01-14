Alaska will receive $25 million to make road repairs and address unstable surface conditions caused by the Pretty Rocks landslide on Denali Park Road at Denali National Park and Preserve.
The federal dollars represent one of the first investments that the Department of Interior will make under the bipartisan infrastructure law that recently passed Congress.
Alaska’s three members in Congress — U.S. Rep. Don Young and U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan — made the announcement late Thursday, after receiving word from Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. They described the funding for the access road repairs as timely and critical.
Denali National Park and Preserve welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.
“I’ve made fixing this road a priority,” said Murkowski, a lead author of the infrastructure package. “The Pretty Rocks landslide at Polychrome Pass on the Denali Park Road has long been a slow-moving disaster, and this crucial funding will help ensure the road is once again safe for locals and visitors.”
The National Parks Service said that the landslide has evolved from a minor maintenance problem to causing major road restrictions.
Murkowski played a key role in developing and carrying the bipartisan package through Congress. She said that Alaska projects included in the bill are designed to meet pressing needs across the state, from repairs to roads and bridges to upgrades for utilities and sanitation systems.
She described the legislation as a landmark bill that will benefit Alaska for many years.
Young announced the funds on social media, posting that Haaland personally called him to say that $25 million from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act “is on its way to Alaska.”
“This vital funding is going to expand public access” to Denali Park, Young tweeted, “and bolster resiliency of its road system.”
“These improvements are great news for the Denali Borough and Alaska’s tourism industry,” said Sullivan, adding that it is critical for vacationers and residents to travel safely through the park.
Sullivan said he has “pressed” Interior Department officials to make sure that the road construction jobs will go to Alaska workers and contractors.