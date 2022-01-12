Alaska and U.S. flags are ordered to fly at half-staff Friday in honor of the life of Jules Wright, a businessman, advocate for Native people and former Interior legislator who died Tuesday.
Wright was born in Nenana in 1933 and made his mark during the 20th century, serving in the U.S. Army, operating a construction company with his brothers — and later owning one himself — and serving as president of the Fairbanks Native Association for three years.
He served one term in the House of Representatives from 1966-1968. He was one of the incorporators of Doyon Ltd. and served on the board of directors. He worked for the Tanana Chiefs Conference as an employment rights officer. He operated Manley Hot Springs and he mined.
Wright spoke about his life and his work as a subject of the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Project Jukebox, the digital branch of the school’s Oral History Program, in 1993.
“I trained an awful lot of the Native people (to be) equipment operators,” Wright said. “I just wish that we could get more of them into that — into these different trades.”
He said that working for the TCC gave him the opportunity to “encourage the contractors and the different employers to put more Natives to work. I think that’s really important to get them into a trade or profession to where they have a good stable income.”
Wright was one of the first Athabascans to sit in the Alaska House of Representatives along with John Sackett, who died almost a year ago, according to documents of the U.S. Department of the Interior.
Wright’s mother was Athabascan and his father was an Episcopal minister from Tanana, according information from Project Jukebox. They had seven boys. Wright’s father died when he was 13, and Wright worked as a trucker after graduating from Fairbanks High School.
He was affiliated with the Republican Party.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy and first lady Rose Dunleavy extended their sympathies to Wright’s family, including Julie Anderson, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development and Wright’s daughter.
“Jules was a man of many talents, and he supported Alaska while wearing many different hats; he was a trucker, contractor, business owner, and state representative. I urge Alaskans to remember all the years of faithful service Jules gave to our state,” Dunleavy said in a prepared statement.
Wright’s brother, Don, was the president of the Alaska Federation of Natives. His brother, Gareth, was a competitive dog musher and breeder of huskies. His brother, Al, founded Wright Air Service, based in Fairbanks.