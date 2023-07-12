Hundreds of people gathered at the Big Dipper Ice Area in Fairbanks to view the 62nd World Eskimo-Indian Olympics opening ceremony Wednesday evening.
“What makes WEIO special is the camaraderie of the athletes,” Geri Simon of Tanana Chiefs Conference said.
Alaska Native athletes from across the state travel to Fairbanks every year to test their skills in feats of strength, survival, agility and endurance.
“We are here to participate and to watch these games,” Alaska state Rep. Maxine Dibert said. “But we are also here to celebrate, preserve and promote Indigenous culture.”
Dozens of WEIO events will take place over the next few days, including the ear pull, in which athletes loop string around their ears and pull their heads back as they try to overpower their opponent, or the blanket toss, in which 40 to 50 people pull a whale skin blanket in an attempt to launch a person as high as possible.
“It gives my heart great joy to see so many young folks competing and continuing traditions that we have practiced for over 1,000 years,” Dibert said.
All the WEIO games are meant to simulate survival techniques and the harsh conditions of the Arctic. The ear pull, for example, represents the frostbite Alaska Natives are exposed to from having their ears uncovered while listening for seals splashing in the water.
The first WEIO was held in 1961 and has occurred every year other than in 2020, due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. In its first year, athletes from Utqiagvik, Unalakleet, Tanana, Nome, Fort Yukon and Noorvik competed in the games.
WEIO will continue with events from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July Saturday at the Big Dipper Ice Arena with closing ceremonies Saturday night.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for elders and children. A full schedule of events can be found online at WEIO.org.
