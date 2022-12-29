Fairbanks Correctional Center

Fairbanks Correctional Center, photographed from its front.

Alaska Department of Corrections

 Alaska Department of Corrections

Eighteen inmates have died in correctional centers in Alaska this year, making 2022 the deadliest year for inmates in Alaska.

The average number of inmate deaths over the last 10 years is 11, with the lowest being four in 2019, according to data from the state Department of Corrections. Sixteen inmate deaths in 2002 was the previous record for deaths in Alaska correctional centers.

