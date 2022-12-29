Eighteen inmates have died in correctional centers in Alaska this year, making 2022 the deadliest year for inmates in Alaska.
The average number of inmate deaths over the last 10 years is 11, with the lowest being four in 2019, according to data from the state Department of Corrections. Sixteen inmate deaths in 2002 was the previous record for deaths in Alaska correctional centers.
Twelve of the 18 inmates who died this year had not yet been sentenced. No inmates at Fairbanks Correctional Center died this year.
The top three causes of death for inmates are cardiovascular and pulmonary disease, suicide and cancer, Betsy Holley, a public information officer for the Department of Corrections, said, adding that the DOC deals with a medically fragile population.
“We remand close to 30,000 individuals each year, many of whom enter our facilities with preexisting, and in some cases, very complicated medical, mental health and substance use related issues. Our inmate population is at greater risk for developing medical issues simply by virtue of lifestyle and socioeconomic status,” Holley said.
Holley said the DOC is constantly looking at ways to ensure the safety and wellbeing of inmates, and that includes medical care and treatment.
“No foul play is suspected,” is included in every statement issued by the Department of Corrections about a prisoner death, meaning the deaths were not caused by other individuals. Each death is investigated by Alaska State Troopers and the cause of death is determined by the State Medical Examiner, Holley said.
The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation (ACLU) of Alaska requested Gov. Mike Dunleavy call for an independent investigation of inmate deaths to prevent further loss of life, according to an Oct. 14 letter from the ACLU of Alaska Executive Director Mara Kimmel.
4,531 people were incarcerated in Alaskan correctional centers as of November, according to a report by the Department of Corrections. Prisoners who died while in custody include:
• Lawrence Lobdell, 31, died at Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage on May 4.
• Luke Michael Dennis, 25, died at Anchorage Correctional Complex on June 5.
• Kitty Doralea Estella Douglas, 20, died at Hiland Mountain Correctional Center on June 5.
• Leefisher Agnsagga Tukrook, 28, died at Providence Seward Medical Center on June 16.
• Jarvis Dale Sours, 46, died at Anvil Mountain Correctional Center on June 20.
• James Patrick Wheeler, 91, died at Goose Creek Correctional Center on July 29.
• Austin Earl Wilson, 34, died at Anchorage Correctional Complex on Aug. 5.
• David Eric Bristow, 62, died at Anchorage Correctional Complex on Aug. 8.
• Nastashia Minock, 35, died at Hiland Mountain Correctional Center on Aug. 23.
• Robert William Vann, 46, died at Palmer Correctional Center on Aug. 26.
• Bernie Alexia, 76, died at Goose Creek Correctional Center on Sept. 4.
• James Keith Rider, 31, died at MatSu Regional Hospital on Sept. 9.
• Lewey Andrew Matoomealook, 37, died at Alaska Regional Hospital on Sept. 25.
• Marcus Gillion, 48, died at Alaska Regional Hospital on Sept. 26.
• William Ben Hensley III, 34, died at Goose Creek Correctional Center on Oct. 2.
• Paul Allen Harris, 69, died at Goose Creek Correctional Center on Oct. 23.
• Khari Wade, 51, died at Mat-Su Regional Hospital on Nov.11.
• Morris Pius Teeluk, 64, died at Goose Creek Correctional Center on Dec. 11.