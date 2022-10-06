Alaska’s reported violent crime rate decreased by 9.7% last year, according to new data published by the state.

Murder, rape, assault, burglary and more declined between 2020 and 2021, according to 2021 Crime in Alaska, published by the Department of Public Safety on Monday. Only one category, arson, saw an increase.

