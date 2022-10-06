Alaska’s reported violent crime rate decreased by 9.7% last year, according to new data published by the state.
Murder, rape, assault, burglary and more declined between 2020 and 2021, according to 2021 Crime in Alaska, published by the Department of Public Safety on Monday. Only one category, arson, saw an increase.
Reported property crimes dropped dramatically — to levels not seen since 1974. Alaska’s total crime rate is at the lowest level in over 41 years, according to the report.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy touted the crime report in multiple social media posts on Monday.
“Our investments in public safety are paying off,” he wrote on Facebook.
“While much work remains to be done, I am encouraged by the current trends,” read another post on the Facebook account of the governor, who is running for a second term on Nov. 8.
The numbers in the report show that Alaska’s overall reported crime rate decreased by 15.2% last year in a trend that began in 2018.
“The violent crime rate is at the lowest level in six years and is continuing the downward trend that began in 2019,” the report reads.
In 2021, the property crime rate in Alaska reportedly decreased by 17.3%.
The report detailed trends involving the crime of murder.
Alaska’s murder rate surpassed the national average in 2013, spiked in 2019 and has since been on the decline.
Alaska logged 42 murders in 2021, down from 48 in 2020, 70 in 2019, 47 in 2018 and 62 in 2017. Of identified murder suspects last year, 83% were adults. The rest were unknown. Ten percent of suspects were female. Of the victims, 7% were juveniles and 31% were female, according to the report.
“Since 2012, November has averaged the highest number of reported murders at 5.4 per month,” the report reads. “In 2021, January had the highest number of reported murders with nine.”
The most frequently reported relationship between a victim and a murderer was acquaintance, according to the report.
Firearms followed by knives, fists, blunt objects and fire are listed as the top murder weapons. In 2021, a firearm was involved in 57% of murders, according to the report.
The number of reported rapes in 2021 — 1,115 — decreased from 1,135 in 2020 but is more than in 2019 when 1,101 rapes were reported in Alaska.
The number of reported robberies is way down with 578 reported last year. Alaska’s crime index shows the number of reported robberies has declined every year since 2017 when the number was 949.
Reports of aggravated assault are also way down with 3,825 reported last year in Alaska compared with previous years in which the data shows 4,200-4,400 annual reported assaults.
Burglary and theft reports are also on the decline with annual reductions in those reported crimes since 2017.
The report is based on data provided by 31 agencies, representing 99.5% of the population.
Alaska crime rates are above the national average.