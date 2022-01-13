A man is dead after being shot during an attempted robbery in the parking lot of a North Pole shopping center, authorities said Thursday evening.
Police responded to the 301 block of North Santa Claus Lane about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday following reports that one person was being held at gunpoint and another had been shot outside of North Pole Plaza, according to a news release from the North Pole Police Department.
Officers located Adam Dane Selid, 18, at the scene with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Selid was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital but was later pronounced dead, the release stated.
An investigation revealed that Selid and Dalen Davis, 19, set up a time and location to purchase firearms from an unnamed individual and reportedly conspired to rob the seller during the purchase, according to the release.
“When the meeting occurred, Selid and Davis agreed to purchase the weapons from the seller, at which point Selid produced a handgun, threatened the seller and a struggle over Selid’s weapon took place,” the release stated.
The seller retrieved the handgun and fired one round, ultimately striking Selid.
Davis was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree robbery, according to the release. The seller who fired at Selid has not been charged at this time.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the North Pole Police Department at 907-488-6902.