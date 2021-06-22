Jane Lanford did it.
She completed her personal Route 66, running 66 miles - twice - to celebrate her 66th birthday and to raise funds for ShelterBox, a nonprofit that provides emergency shelter and tools for families caught in natural disasters and conflict around the world.
She ran the entire 134.5 miles of the Denali Highway in 28 hours over a period of four days. The endeavor happened over the past two weekends.
Lanford enjoyed a few stops along the way, for homemade ice cream and pie, and occasionally to let heavy rain pass overhead. Her husband Steve served as support crew for all four days.
Her goal was to just enjoy the journey and not worry about meeting any pre-conceived time schedule.
“OK, I walked parts of it with friends and on lots of uphills,” she wrote in her online fundraising site at https://givebutter.com/JanesRoute66/donate. “But probably 90% was running, and I’m sticking to my story that I ran it.”
“What a journey,” she said. “It is so beautiful out there.”
The day after reaching the finish line, she reported just one blister from her long run.
“I’m walking stairs just fine,” she added. “I’m also extremely tired, even though I just got up from a 1.5-hour nap.”
She was greeted at the finish line by some friends from College Rotary, holding up a banner commemorating her finish.
