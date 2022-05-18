A sweeping 127-page alcohol reform bill is headed to Gov. Mike Dunleavy for his signature. The main author, Sen. Peter Micciche, R-Soldotna, calls it a much-needed “comprehensive reset” of a hodgepodge of alcohol-related laws in Alaska.
The legislation adds a new section of law establishing a keg registration program; outlaws bartering with alcohol; allows tasting rooms to stay open an extra 90 minutes and to host limited special events, including live music; penalizes businesses whose employees are convicted of serving a minor or allowing an intoxicated person on the premises; and sets new rules for alcohol sales online among many other provisions, including providing for alcohol consumption at school events when minors are not present.
The goal is to promote responsible alcohol use and reduce harms from overconsumption, according to Micciche. The bill updates statutes governing the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board and is the culmination of 10 years of work, he said.
The online bill history shows that it passed the Senate on Monday with a 17-1 vote. The vote in the House of Representatives was 35-2.
The keg identification program involves paperwork and tags on kegs with penalties for possession and sale of alcoholic beverages in an unregistered keg.
The penalty for selling a keg without a tag will be $250, under Senate Bill 9. Violators in possession of a tagless keg would face a $100 fine. Micciche said the provision is aimed at cracking down on underage keg parties.
Lawmakers are also targeting people who over-serve alcohol and serve to minors, which are currently misdemeanor charges. Micciche said the problem is that violators are not prosecuted. Senate Bill 9 makes it an instant fine.
Language in the bill states that “a person may not purchase or barter for alcoholic beverages from a person who is not licensee, permittee, or an agent or employee of a licensee or permittee.”
Violators face a $250 fine. That provision is aimed at bootleggers, said Micciche, who was reached by telephone on Tuesday.
“Our goal is to put bootleggers out of business forever,” he said.
The senator traveled around the state getting feedback and collaborated with over 100 stakeholders including alcohol industry representatives, public health, public safety, local governments and youth advocates.
“More than 16,000 hours have been expended in various meetings and legislative time in the crafting of this legislation,” reads Micciche’s sponsor statement.
Under the current law, Alaska Statute 04.16.080, “a person may not sell or consume alcoholic beverages during a school event at the site of the event.”
Senate Bill 9, on page 99, changes the language to: “A person who is 21 years of age or older may not consume alcoholic beverages during a school event at the site of the event if the event is expected to attract attendees under 21 years of age.”
This will allow private schools more freedom when hosting fundraisers, Micciche said.
Other changes under Senate Bill 9, according to a section-by-section analysis:
• Limits the sale of cider and mead at wineries depending on alcohol content.
• Creates a new music festival permit.
• Expands the number of nonprofit organizations allowed to host events with alcohol consumption.
• Creates a new package store tasting event permit.
• Adds a new population limit for manufacturer retail licenses.
• Allows licenses to be issued to governments and tribal organizations.
• Clarifies that a wholesaler may not also manufacture and sell alcohol.
• Restricts certain manufacturers from having a retail or wholesale license.
• Expands the ability of protests to be made against businesses.
• Limits alcohol sales online “unless the licensee has a manufacturer direct shipment license or package store shipping endorsement.”
• Limits the number of after-hours entertainment events at restaurants and eateries.
Sarah Daulton Oates is the president and CEO of the Alaska Cabaret, Hotel, Restaurant, & Retailers Association.
“Most of the changes don’t go into effect until January 2024,” she wrote in a Tuesday email. “There are a significant number of regulations that need to be written before implementation, so there’s still much up in the air. Businesses should plan on continuing operations as usual for now. There will be much information coming from Alaska CHARR, AMCO (the state Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office), and the Brewers Guild of Alaska over the next year and a half that will ensure that all current and prospective businesses understand the changes, timeline and transition process.”