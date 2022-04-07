Gov. Mike Dunleavy has introduced legislation that allows Alaska to move forward with $1 billion in projects primarily funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which Sen. Lisa Murkowski carried in Congress.
The pair of state bills Dunleavy submitted this week will provide $56 million in state funds to secure a windfall of $835.5 million in federal funds for a 95% to 5% match.
“While the federal infrastructure bill doesn’t provide the state with pots of unrestricted infrastructure funds that Alaska can spend as we see fit, it does contain substantial funding to improve our roads, airports and water infrastructure, and new investments in bringing broadband to the state,” Dunleavy said.
Murkowski called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act one of the most consequential pieces of legislation in her Senate career.
“The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act recognizes that Alaska is decades behind in having the basic infrastructure which many states in the Lower 48 take for granted,” Murkowski said when Congress passed the bill.
The federal bill passed in August 2021 with support from Murkowski and Sen. Dan Sullivan. Rep. Don Young had helped to secure adoption in the House. Young, who died March 18, had described the legislation as perhaps the nation’s “last best chance to modernize and strengthen infrastructure.”
Fairbanks and the Interior will benefit from statewide investments that fix roads, provide remote communities with plumbing and sewage systems, offer low-income energy assistance, weatherize homes, restore wildlife and sport fish habitats, and map critical mineral resources.
The governor’s legislation — contained in Senate Bill 241 and House Bill 414 — distributes the first year of project funding that is expected to flow to Alaska and other states over the next five years. In some cases, projects will be funded over two years with the initial infusion of federal dollars.
Jeff Turner, spokesman for the governor, said Wednesday that surface transportation funds cover the current fiscal year and fiscal 2023, which starts July 1. Surface transportation refers to roads and bridges, rail, transit, ports and airports, among other areas.
“There will likely be other funding opportunities that arise during the fiscal year, but we don’t have enough information to include them at this time,” Turner said.
The governor’s office noted the legislation offers “competitive opportunities” for the state to improve the electric grid, develop clean energy, and produce critical minerals needed in smart technologies.
Some projects are grant-funded, meaning that the state will need to apply for the money and compete with other states for federal dollars.
The University of Alaska is expected to be an important partner in the funding opportunities, especially in the area of critical mineral mapping, according to the governor’s office.
The Biden administration has prioritized the development of critical minerals in the U.S. to lessen America’s dependence on China for the metals required for smart technologies.
Turner noted that the governor’s legislation only includes funding that has to go through a state agency to be distributed.
“There is other funding that will go directly to Tribes, local government and other recipients,” Turner said Wednesday.
The federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act directs which non-government agencies can receive funds or be eligible for competitive grants.
“The Alaska Federation of Natives and Alaska Municipal League were crucial partners in coordinating coronavirus federal relief money,” Turner said.
The new legislation will build upon those alliances to engage tribal organizations and local governments “to receive billions of federal dollars outside the state appropriation process,” Turner said.
“Gov. Dunleavy is committed to making sure all regions of the state benefit from the federal infrastructure bill,” Turner said.