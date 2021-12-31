The borough has asked for help from the Alaska National Guard in case people need to evacuate from their homes due to recent heavy snowfall and disruptions with the power grid.
Residents experiencing an emergency are encouraged to call 911. For "help identifying other resources," Fairbanks North Star Borough Emergency Management personnel can be reached at 907-371-6059, a Friday announcement from the borough read.
Authorities are worried that conditions could worsen over the weekend after the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for portions of Interior Alaska through Saturday.
The Alaska National Guard is making available 10 volunteers and equipment after staff at the borough Emergency Operations Center reached out to the State Emergency Operations Center for "support to evacuate borough citizens stranded in their homes," reads a Friday news release from the Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.
"No, there are no people being evacuated. This is just a precautionary measure," Lanien Livingston, borough public information officer, wrote in an email.
Ten Air National Guard and Army National Guard members who live in the borough volunteered for Joint Task Force-Winter Storms, according to the department of military and veterans affairs news release.
Vehicles that can handle "roads that are impassable by commercial or private means" are staged at the Fairbanks National Guard Armory, the news release reads. They are "a four-wheel drive, six-passenger truck with optional chains and two small unit support vehicles (SUSV), the U.S. Army’s Arctic all-terrain vehicle; a tracked, two-pod transport with excellent mobility that can fit about 15 passengers."
The State Emergency Operations Center is monitoring the situation and is in contact with the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities and community officials.
Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard and commissioner for the Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, has spoken to Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Borough Mayor Bryce Ward to coordinate efforts.
Ward said he is grateful for the backup.
"The Alaska National Guard’s support will enable emergency personnel to access distressed residents who are without power and unable to leave their homes due to snow," Ward said in a prepared statement. "Thank you to the governor and his team at the Alaska National Guard for providing the additional support needed to prevent a tragedy. At the same time, we will continue to dig out of the record snowstorm and bring our services back online."
Saxe issued a statement that the State Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring weather-related incidents across Alaska all week.
“For many communities throughout the Interior, reports indicate widespread power outages and significant disruptions for both road and air travel, and we are working with state and local agencies to assist as needed," reads Saxe's statement.
Several Alaska National Guard units had personnel volunteer for Joint Task Force-Winter Storms including airmen from the 168th Wing’s Security Forces Squadron, Force Support Squadron, and Maintenance Squadron; and soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment and 297th Military Police Company.