The Alaska Republican Party will hold its 2022 convention in Fairbanks this spring, bringing party activists and leaders to the downtown district and giving a boost to local businesses.
The state GOP convention is scheduled for April 21-23 at the Westmark Hotel and Conference Center, 813 Noble St.
Hotel rooms in Fairbanks are expected to book quickly for the convention. In addition to 400 guest rooms, the Westmark has a large banquet hall as well as 13 function and meeting rooms.
From local coffee shops to restaurants, city businesses are likely to see a boost in business. Up to 350 delegates are expected at the biennial convention, along with party officers and other participants.
The party platform will be set, and members will organize for 2022 statewide elections, including for governor and U.S. Congress. The convention is a way for Alaska Republican Party activists and elected officials to network.
Party business is conducted, including the election of officers, an update of rules and policies, and adoption of resolutions that define the party’s positions.
Ann Brown, a Fairbanks resident, is the Alaska GOP chair. In a message on the party website announcing the convention, Brown urged Alaska Republicans to take part in activities as volunteers, donors and voters.
Althea St. Martin and Cheryl Markwood are serving as co-chairs for the Fairbanks convention. St. Martin is president of the Republican Women of Fairbanks, and Markwood is vice president. The organization serves as a fundraiser and advocate for Republicans seeking local and statewide office.
There are a limited number of hotel rooms available at the Westmark at a special rate for convention attendees. The rooms need to be booked before March 21. (The reservation code is AKGOP2022.)
People can go online or call 1-800-544-0970 to make reservations at: https://www.westmarkhotels.com.
Online convention registration will open soon at the Alaska Republican Party website: https://alaskagop.net. Registration information will be listed under the “Events” tab.