A landmark conference in Fairbanks last week between 11 Alaska Native tribes and state court and law officials resulted in the signing of three historic civil diversion agreements.
Deputy Attorney General John Skidmore, in a pre-recorded interview, said the agreements will provide tribal communities more say on the justice system when it comes to members of their communities.
“The idea is to be able to divert cases out of the state criminal justice system into the tribal courts for resolution,” Skidmore said. “It’s a way for local communities to have more say and greater involvement in their communities and what they think the consequences should be for wrongdoings.”
The agreements are with the tribal governments of Tanana, Kaltag, Huslia, Levelock, Selawik, Allakaket, Alatna, Minto, Nikolai, Buckland, and Native Village of Venetie.
The conference was hosted by First Alaskans First and Tribal Business Consulting.
Agreements
The three agreements will allow tribal courts to work with lower courts to divert lower-level criminal offenses — Class A and B misdemeanors — to tribal court instead of the state courts.
A second agreement also allows for tribes to make sentencing recommendations to state court judges in cases involving a tribal member.
The third agreement facilitates collaborations between tribal courts and the Department of Juvenile Justice to divert youth offenses to local tribal courts, keeping youth out of the state justice system.
The agreements are voluntary and would allow offenders the option to go before a tribal court for a culturally-based sentence or be prosecuted in the state system. The agreement only applies to certain misdemeanor offenses, such as fourth-degree assault or reckless endangerment, or certain crimes involving substance abuse and alcohol.
Tribal courts can also decline to take up a matter and refer it back to the state court.
“These agreements are a way for local communities to be empowered and to take ownership in what goes on in their communities,” Skidmore said. “The criminal justice system in our society only really works when everyone is together cooperatively.”
‘Stepping stone’
First Chief of Minto Joseph Alexander called the agreements a “stepping stone into the future where if our tribal members get into trouble somewhere else we can take on the case as a tribe.”
“Now we don’t have to send our people out on small or petty crimes into the system,” Alexander said. “We can do it in-house and hopefully from there if they get into trouble in the village we’ll have more control over it.”
Chris McLain, with First Alaskans First, said other diversion agreements exist. The state signed agreements with other tribes from 2014 on.
A former state magistrate judge for Galena, McLain said that “the need for more say is really great” in smaller Native villages.
“Recommendations that locals can give to a judicial officer are really important,” McLain said.
A visiting judicial officer, public defender or prosecutor who is unfamiliar with the community or the offense might otherwise be at a disadvantage when considering all the options.
“It’s really important for everyone to have the most information available and community norms when sentencing an individual,” McLain said.
Paul Roetman, Kotzebue Superior Court Judge and presiding judge for Alaska’s Second Judicial District agrees with the concept.
“The more information, the better,” Roetman said. “Given the small sizes of villages, even one crime affects not only the victim and defendant, it affects the entire community.
Potential for the future
Alaska Supreme Court Chief Justice Daniel Winfree said the agreement provides incentives for the future.
“The Alaska Supreme Court has been encouraging the Alaska court system for some time to engage more with tribal courts,” said Alaska Supreme Court Chief Justice Daniel Winfree. “We have resources, forums and things that can make it easier for tribal courts to do things and match up so that there aren’t a lot of discrepancies with how we do business.”
Winfree said one goal he would like to see achieved are “co-locations” for tribal courts and state courts.
“There’s no reason we can’t cohabit a single facility to provide justice in some of these smaller communities,” Winfree said.