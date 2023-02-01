The Mountaintop

Michael Hureaux portrays Martin Luther King Jr. in the Fairbanks Drama Association production of "The Mountaintop," opening Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre, 1852 Second Ave. 

 Gary Black/News-Miner

The U.S. Census records tell us what we all know by simply going into Safeway. On any given day you can go into a supermarket and, outside of soldiers stationed here, see very few persons of African-American ancestry.

75.3% of persons in the Fairbanks North Star Borough are white. 8.2% are Alaska Native/American Indian. 8.4% identify as Hispanic/Latino.