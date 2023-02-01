The U.S. Census records tell us what we all know by simply going into Safeway. On any given day you can go into a supermarket and, outside of soldiers stationed here, see very few persons of African-American ancestry.
75.3% of persons in the Fairbanks North Star Borough are white. 8.2% are Alaska Native/American Indian. 8.4% identify as Hispanic/Latino.
Just 5.2% of residents in the Fairbanks North Star Borough identify as black (and 3.4% identify as Asian).
Now there’s an opportunity for all of Fairbanks to support its small but vibrant African-American community. Alaska celebrates February as Black History Month.
The Fairbanks Drama Association and Fairbanks Children’s Theatre are putting on the play “The Mountaintop” by playwright Katori Hall. The director is Diane “Bunny” Fleeks.
The play can be seen at the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre, 1852 Second Ave. Evening show dates at 7:30 p.m. are Feb. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18. Matinees at 2 p.m. are Feb. 5, 12 and 19. Purchase tickets online at AKtickets.com or by phone at 907-456-7529.
Martin Luther King Jr. was a prominent civil rights spokesperson from 1955 until his assassination on April 4, 1968. The day before his death he gave a speech at the Mason Temple in Memphis. That speech then and forever was termed his “I’ve been to the mountaintop speech.”
That famous speech by Dr. King challenged Americans to live up to their ideals.
The play is billed for mature audiences only.