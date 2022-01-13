The Fairbanks area saw a record wet month in December, according to the National Weather Service Fairbanks office.
Overall, Fairbanks received 5.73 inches of total precipitation, including rain and snowfall water equivalent, said forecaster Kaitlyn Lardeo.
Separately, Fairbanks didn’t break any record for snowfall, but it came close, according to National Weather Service records. Fairbanks received 49.7 inches of snowfall for December, one inch shy of a 1984 record.
Total precipitation and total snowfall are measured differently. Fairbanks saw 14.3 inches of snow drop between Dec. 27 and Dec. 30, while North Pole received 15.3 inches of snow.
Lardeo said the forecast for upcoming days doesn’t show too much snowfall.
“There’s nothing major in the forecast for Fairbanks,” she said. “We are looking at maybe a few tenths of an inch.”
The average snowfall for January is 10.2 inches, according to the National Weather Service records. February averages about 10 inches of snow, and decreases in March to 6.5 inches and 3.1 inches in April.
Snow removal process
Back-to-back winter storms in December unceremoniously dumped snow on Interior roadways and highways, frustrating both motorists and public works departments alike.
The city of Fairbanks alone set its public works crews to work, including authorizing extra shifts and overtime.
According to Public Works Director Jeff Jacobson, the city has nine storage sites where it dumps the collected snow. Four of them have been expanded over the years to accommodate room.
“Over the last five years, Public Works has strategically focused on expanding snow storage capacity to meet current and future needs,’ Jacobson said by email. “The two smaller sites, Blue Line and South Cushman, routinely reach capacity each season which increases hauling time to other sites.”
The city conducts two different snow removal operations. The first operations are done during the storm and consist of “quick passes with graders to keep priority roads, streets, and sidewalks passable.”
The second operation widens roadways after storm events pass by removing snow berms.
“Snow removal does not occur every time plowing operations occur,” Jacobson said. “The time required to plow or remove snow will vary depending on many factors including timing and durations of storms, extreme cold temperatures, equipment breakdowns, and available personnel to staff both day and night shifts.”
Jacobson said snow removal operations require a lot of logistics.
“Snow removal requires graders to grade streets removing snow and ice from the pavement and removing snow berms from the sides of roads and off sidewalks,” Jacobson said.
Graders collect snow piles into the center of a street, are picked up by blowers and deposited into dump trucks or side dumps before being hauled to snow storage sites.
“A loader and blower works in the active snow storage site to push up or blow up the snow into higher piles maximizing the amount of snow that can be stored in each site,’ Jacobson said.
Sanding trucks spread sand on streets and intersections that have snow recently removed to reduce the icy conditions.
Snow loads
The amount of snow dumped on Fairbanks and the rest of the Interior in December adds up quickly. And weighs down on a lot of things, including the roof.
The city of Fairbanks’ minimum design spec requirements for buildings is set at a minimum of 50 pounds per square foot, according to the city building department.
City of Fairbanks Building Inspector Clem Clooten said the most recent snow load was measured at 26 pounds per square foot, above average for this time of year.
Clooten said people should tie themselves off when clearing off roofs to ensure safety. Beyond that, he said people with sloped roofs need to “remove snow evenly from side to side” for even weight.
“People should also make sure not to dump snow from an upper roof onto a lower roof because you’re just adding weight to that lower one,” Clooten said.
Weather and building experts caution against using one region’s snow load information with another.
In December, Art Nash, a statewide energy specialist with the University of Alaska, told the News-Miner the weight a roof can handle depends on the building type.
Homes built in the city of Fairbanks after 1991 are required to have a minimum snow load of 50 pounds per square foot. But houses built outside of city limits do not have the same requirements, Nash explained, making it harder to know exactly when people should start clearing their roofs.
“It is a very complicated calculation and changes across areas, and can vary within a few miles,” said Lardeo, the NWS forecaster. “It also depends on the type of snow that falls. People should check with their local building departments for that information.”