Asparagus and mushroom galette is definitely one of those dishes that I make when I have time and inclination to spend an afternoon or Sunday morning cooking. Galette is a free form French pastry dough. It is a single layer and no pie pan is used. I have made this with zucchini, heirloom tomatoes, and with Asparagus. It’s quite versatile. Here I have added mushrooms for a bit of fun. A thin layer of Dijon mustard and Gruyere or Mozzarella cheese provides a barrier, so the crust is not soggy. Fresh thyme adds a savory component. Yes, it’s time consuming, but well worth the effort. Great for brunch or dinner. Give it a try!

INGREDIENTS