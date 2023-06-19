Asparagus and mushroom galette is definitely one of those dishes that I make when I have time and inclination to spend an afternoon or Sunday morning cooking. Galette is a free form French pastry dough. It is a single layer and no pie pan is used. I have made this with zucchini, heirloom tomatoes, and with Asparagus. It’s quite versatile. Here I have added mushrooms for a bit of fun. A thin layer of Dijon mustard and Gruyere or Mozzarella cheese provides a barrier, so the crust is not soggy. Fresh thyme adds a savory component. Yes, it’s time consuming, but well worth the effort. Great for brunch or dinner. Give it a try!
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour (or mix all purpose and wheat flour if so desired)
2 teaspoons table salt divided.
10 tablespoons unsalted butter cut into ½-inch pieces and chilled.
6 – 7 tablespoons ice water
4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, divided, plus more for drizzling.
1 pound mixed mushrooms, such as cremini, caps sliced 1/4 inch thick. *
1 pound asparagus, woody ends trimmed, stalks cut on the bias 1 inch, tips reserved.
1 tsp minced fresh thyme leaves.
½ tsp ground black pepper
¾ cup grated gruyere or mozzarella cheese**
1. Process flour and ½ teaspoon salt in food processor until combined, about 3 seconds.
2. Scatter butter over top and pulse until mixture resembles coarse crumbs, about 10 pulses. Transfer to large bowl.
3. Sprinkle 6 tbsp ice water over flour mixture.
4. Process dough until it sticks together, adding up to 1 tablespoon more ice water if dough doesn't come together.
NOTE: Don't get discouraged if the dough seems hard to work with. You don't want a lot of powdered/dry flour, but you want it just moist enough that when you press it together it sticks. I ended up using 7 Tablespoons of ice water. The dough will hydrate during the hour it spends in the fridge.
5. Turn out dough onto lightly floured counter, form into 4-inch disk, wrap tightly in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 1 hour.
6. Roll pie dough into a 14-inch round. Transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet, cover with plastic, and refrigerate to relax and chill dough, at least 30 minutes.
7. In a large sauté pan or cast-iron skillet, heat 4 tablespoons olive oil over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly browned, about 6 minutes. Don’t overcook.
8. Stir in asparagus, thyme, salt, and ground black pepper. Lower heat to medium and cook, tossing and stirring, until asparagus is tender, about 6-8 minutes. Remove from heat.
9. Adjust oven rack to lower-middle position and preheat to 375 degrees.
10. Spread Dijon Mustard on prepared dough round, leaving about a 2-inch border of dough all around.
11. Sprinkle shredded cheese on top of Dijon Mustard.
12. Add Asparagus-mushroom filling, making sure you leave the 2 inch border all around. You might be mounding the filling in the center.
13. Fold dough over filling, grabbing one side, folding over and then overlapping the next section and so on. Look at the picture to get the idea. Chill galette for 10 minutes in the refrigerator.
14. In a small bowl, drizzle reserved asparagus tips with olive oil, season with salt, and toss to coat lightly and evenly. Arrange asparagus tips on top of exposed filling in center of the galette.
15. Brush egg over chilled dough in a thin, even layer (including under each flap). This will give the crust a glossy, golden sheen and help bind the pieces together.
16. Bake until galette is golden brown around the edges and bubbling in the center, about 45 minutes longer. Let cool for 5 minutes, then slice into wedges and serve warm. ENJOY!
**Gruyere is best for this recipe, but you can substitute with Mozzarella cheese