A 33-year-old North Pole man is being held at the Fairbanks Correctional Center on suspicion of killing two men in Delta Junction.
Daniel Serkov is to be arraigned on multiple charges, including murder, at 1:30 p.m. today.
The two victims will be named pending next of kin notifications, according to an Alaska State Trooper report.
Authorities were notified of the deaths, including a dog, shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday.
“Troopers from Delta Junction and the Alaska Bureau of Investigation responded to the location and discovered a deceased dog outside and two deceased males inside from multiple gunshot wounds,” the trooper report reads.
At about the same time, Serkov went to the Fairbanks Police Department and “stated he had shot a dog in Delta Junction,” the trooper report reads.
Fairbanks police brought Serkov to the Alaska State Troopers offices “further questioning and ultimately determined his involvement with the murder of the two men,” the report reads.
Serkov is being charged with two counts of first degree murder and tampering with evidence, according to the trooper report.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated.
