Sandra Paul, who has lived in Elim for 40 years, said a storm pounding the west coast of Alaska is one of the worst she has seen.

"It's kind of bad. We've got no Front Street," said Paul, who was reached Saturday at the Elim store she manages. "There is one house hanging off the bank already. We’ve got some Conex boxes that are floating in water.”

