Alaska State Troopers are looking for information about a newborn child who was found in a cardboard box on a street in West Fairbanks at about 2 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
There was a note "indicating the parent could not take care it," reads a trooper incident report posted on the Alaska Department of Public Safety website at 5:38 p.m. on Friday.
"The child was transported by EMS (emergency medical service) to a local hospital where it was found to be in good health," the report reads.
The baby was left at the intersection of Dolphin Way and Chena Point Avenue.
The child "seemed to have been abandoned at the location recently," the dispatch reads.
Anyone with information about the child is asked to call troopers at 907-451-5100 or submit a tip anonymously through the AKTips smartphone app.
The temperature in Fairbanks at 2 p.m. on Friday was 1 degree, according to the National Weather Service.