Planning to ring in 2022 at home but don’t have cable service? Fear not, there are plenty of options to ring in the new year for cord-cutters looking to celebrate the end of 2021 by watching the big ball drop in New York City.
The Times Square District Management Association will be presenting a live webcast of the ball drop straight from New York City, complete with celebrity interviews, backstage access and behind-the-scenes stories. Streaming kicks off at 6 p.m. ET and users can view the webcast at timessquarenyc.org or on the @TimesSquareNYC page on either Twitter or Facebook.
NBC’s Peacock service will be streaming “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” live, which will feature Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson and a host of musical performers, including Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow and more. Streaming begins at 10:30 p.m.
Subscribers to ABC through Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV can watch “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” live with host Ryan Seacrest and a host of musical performers, including Karol G, Journey and LL Cool J. The broadcast kicks off at 8 p.m.
Outside of watching the ball drop in New York City, those looking for a more low-key evening can check out a series of New Year’s Eve countdowns on Netflix, which can be started anytime (perfect for young kids that want to celebrate the new year but can’t stay up until midnight.) Paramount+ subscribers can also watch the music note drop in Nashville at midnight CT as part of “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.”