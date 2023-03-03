From the Alaska Post — What obstacle or mountain do you face? What impossible situation confronts you? As I reflected on and prepared to write this article, the theme that came to my mind was hope. What is hope and why is it important? Let us take a moment to define the word hope and see what we may discover. Merriam-Webster defines hope, in part, as “a feeling of expectation and desire for a certain thing to happen.” With that in mind, what happens in our lives when the “certain thing” we expect or desire does not happen? How do we respond?