Luke Meinert, the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s new superintendent said he feels upbeat about the new school year.
“I’m very optimistic about the new school year,” Meinert said. “We are coming out of Covid and leaving it behind, so we have an amazing opportunity to shift our focus and really say what our school district looks like in the next five to 10 years.”
Meinert was selected as superintendent in February by the board of education, succeeding Karen Melin, the interim chief school administrator, as head of the district. Meinert previously served as the district’s assistant superintendent of secondary education.
Some of Meinert’s goals going into the next school year include preparing district teachers, schools, students and families for the first year of the Alaska Reads Act, a law signed by Dunleavy in 2022 designed to get students reading at grade level by third grade.
“There are new screening requirements, communication requirements with parents and a Reading Achievement Plan tailored to students’ individual reading needs,” Meinert said. “We will be spending a lot of time on professional development with our teachers and ultimately provide better instruction to our students.”
Meinert said the next year will focus on three themes: culture and climate, attendance and literacy.
“Attendance has dipped coming out of the pandemic and we know that students are more successful when they are in school,” Meinert said. He said the district’s current attendance rate hovers around 88%, but the goal is to boost it to 92% this school year, and 95% the following year.
Under the culture and climate component, Meinert said school principals will evaluate their schools to address individual needs.
Meinert said he has some long-term goals to improve elementary school reading scores and high school graduation rates.
“We will have new focus areas for identifying students at risk for dropping out and provide intervention services for those students so they can find success,” Meinert said.
Another long-term goal includes expanding the district’s Career Technology Education programs.
“We will continue to look at enhancements and certification achievements for our students as they move through their pathways,” Meinert said. “We will also be looking at CTE pathways that will satisfy core credits.”
North Pole High School will pilot such a program, called AMPED on Algebra, or Algebra and Manufacturing Processes, Entrepreneurship and Design.
“It’s a class that takes abstract algebra and applies it through running a business,” Meinert said.
The district also plans to invest resources into other programs, such as expanding its North Star Middle College program into an actual school of choice and devoting additional resources to BEST Homeschool.
The North Star Middle College was expanded to include both juniors and seniors and its enrollment capacity boosted to 185 students. North Star College allows eligible juniors and seniors to earn up to 15 college credits a semester from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, which can be applied to a college degree.
Meanwhile, BEST Homeschool’s enrollment has grown to include 900 students, something Meinert credits in part to the new Nordale Education Center, which is housed in the old Nordale Elementary building. The district has also increased its home school allotments to $2,700 a year, matching other area programs.
Meinert acknowledged certain challenges, such as the ongoing budgetary issues and ongoing negotiations with both the Fairbanks Education Association and the Educational Support Staff Association.
Both the district and unions are over a year into negotiating new contracts after the previous one ended June 30, 2022. Recently, the teachers union and district agreed on several tentative agreements, but outstanding issues still involve salaries and health benefits. Both the district and unions are set to conduct arbitration discussions in August.
With budget concerns, Meinert said he wants “to shift the conversation from a yearly budget of what we’re cutting and getting back to areas that we are investing in.”
“We’ve got the solutions and power here in the borough to educate our students and that involves us working together to make sure that is successful,” Meinert said.