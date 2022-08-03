Coordinating back-to-school efforts can be challenging, and the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s transportation department certainly has its own speed bumps to deal with.
Last year, Durham School Services, the district’s student transport contractor, found itself facing a driver shortage, like most other districts and agencies across the country.
In June, some administrators were cautiously optimistic about the district having enough drivers to start the year with at least 100 routes, leaving the previous school year in the rearview mirror.
But the school district finds itself still scouting for new bus drivers, with Durham offering signing bonuses for fully licensed and endorsed drivers and to fresh recruits who successfully complete training.
The district is still working on its bus route schedule for the upcoming year and has stated it would be posted ahead of the school year.
“The district is making contingency plans in the event Durham does not have enough drivers at the start of school,” said Joshua DuVall, the district’s communications director.
The district has committed to one thing: a constant schedule instead of an alternating week-on, week-off schedule like it implemented for the last school year.
“We committed to that after last year because it was so disruptive for those families with a week-on, week-off schedule,” Ryan Hinton, the district’s transportation director, said in a recent interview.
Hinton said the district’s top priority goal is to ensure students are safely transported to and from school, adding that “if we could provide a limo for every student, we would do it.”
Steve Steel, Durham’s Fairbanks general manager, said Durham needed at least 47 drivers in addition to the ones already employed to cover 115 routes. To cover that number, the total has to be 130 drivers minimum, including standby or on-call drivers to take over in case another driver is sick or has a personal emergency.
Hinton said the district will adjust its routes accordingly if it doesn’t have enough drivers by the start of the school year. Bus drivers might have to stop at main hubs in a neighborhood instead of more individualized spots.
“An example is the bus may no longer go into each neighborhood, but pickup and drop-off at the entrance of the neighborhood,” Hinton said. “Likewise, buses won’t go down as many side-streets and instead pick-up and drop-off at collector stops.”
The district is considering alternatives, as well, including offering part-time driving roles to current district and school employees. Employees, who must have clean driving records, would be trained by Durham to drive minivans to help shuttle students to and from school. Driving a minivan does not require a commercial driver’s license.
DuVall, the district’s communications director, said the district needs around 30 drivers and that it’s only a temporary solution until Durham has enough drivers. The minivan driving schedule would occur outside an employee’s normal hours.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District does require students using the bus transportation to be registered before the start of the school year.
Families can contact the transportation department at 907-452-2000 xOption 4, or online at www.k12northstar.org/Page/2270, where information on upcoming schedules, registration and rules can be found.