Three police officers joined the Fairbanks Police Department this month.
All lateral hires, Sean Lai from Hawaii, Todd Bluhm from Minnesota and Tyler Hanson from Utah took the oath of office on Sept. 13.
“We’re always happy to welcome new officers,” the city administration wrote in their Facebook post. “It’s especially exciting when they bring with them years of previous law enforcement experience.”
Bluhm, who previously served at Washington County Sheriff’s Department in Minnesota, has three years as a reserves officer for police and sheriff. He said he looks forward to getting to know the Fairbanks community and is excited to serve its members.
“The City of Fairbanks drew me in with the close-knit community and the bright future ahead in the Fairbanks Police Department which can be seen in the leadership and officers that make up the department,” Bluhm wrote. “I have a strong passion for building relationships and being active in the community.”
Lai, who was born and raised in Hawaii, comes from a law enforcement family and is of Native Hawaiian descent. He served as a Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer and Community Liaison at Honolulu Police Department for 7 years. With his wife Linsdsey, Lai came to Alaska “to pursue new career opportunities and to enjoy all that Alaska’s outdoors have to offer,” City Mayor Jim Matherly said during the City Council meeting.
“It has always been a passion of his to serve his community and follow in the footsteps of his family members who have proudly worn the badge,” Matherly read. “Sean looks forward to bringing the Aloha spirit to the community of Fairbanks and is excited to work alongside his fellow officers at the Fairbanks Police Department,” Matherly read.
Hansen is another new officer who previously worked as a correctional officer with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office and in various positions with the Ogden City Police Department. From patrol community policing to traffic, SWAT team to narcotics, Hansen has a wealth of experience.
“That is a heck of a bio to bring to the Fairbanks police department,” Matherly said.