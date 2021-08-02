By Liv Clifford
Last winter, the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District awarded Durham School Services, a national school bus operation, a ten-year contract to modernize its transport services throughout the district. On August 18, the new fleet of buses will set out to welcome students back for their first day.
“We’re excited to have a partner who is working with us to get kids to school and get them there on time,” said Ryan Hinton, transportation director for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. “They have a culture that attracts more drivers which we hope will lead to less turnover and add more consistency to our routes.”
In January 2020, the school board voted 5-1 to award the pupil transportation contract to Durham School Services for $12.7 million, an estimate of first year costs based on 130 routes. The district selected Durham School Services over competitors because of their reasonable pricing, advanced technology and newer fleet of buses, said Hinton. The contract spans from Aug. 1, 2021 to June 30, 2031.
The Borough is still facing a bus driver shortage as a result of the pandemic but Hinton said the district is doing what it can to ensure that established bus routes are not disrupted during the school year. “Durham has been keeping us updated on where their numbers are and what they’re thinking they are going to be able to start school with. We’re working them on that right now to make sure our route count matches the available drivers so that we’re not reorganizing routes a couple weeks into school,” he said.
School officials expect modified bus routes to be posted online and on PowerSchool the week of August 9.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District requires all students using bus transportation to register with the transportation department. Students must register before August 9 if they plan to take the bus on the first day of school.
Despite this requirement, Hinton said there will be some flexibility at the start of the school year. “During the first few weeks of school we’ll be doing what’s called flag week, so the routes will be running but if they see a student on the side of the road, the parent can flag the bus down and the bus will take their child to school.” Drivers will then give students a card with information on how to register with the transportation department.
Bus registration and information regarding bus stops and routes can be found by visiting the district’s web page, https://www.k12northstar.org/Page/2270.
