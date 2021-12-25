In this handout image provided by the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Arianespace’s Ariane 5 rocket with NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope onboard, is rolled out to the launch pad on Dec. 23, at Europes Spaceport, the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. The telescope launched into space Dec. 25. Bill Ingalls/NASA/tns