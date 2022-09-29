The third performance for the new Music & More series features Badger Street Jazz, with Julie Rafferty on vocals, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. First United Methodist Church hosts this new series at the church sanctuary at 915 Second Ave. in Fairbanks.
Music & More features local artists offering family-oriented entertainment for all ages. Admission is free, but donations are gladly accepted at the door. Each month, the series offers music, drama, dance or readings. Badger Street Jazz is the third performance in the series.
Badger Street Jazz is a group of Fairbanks musicians “swinging tasty selections from the Great American Songbook and more, featuring Julie Rafferty on vocals.”
Rafferty has lived in Alaska for more than 40 years. In her earlier years, she worked summers at Glacier Bay National Monument and Denali National Park. She eventually settled in Fairbanks and said music is the anchor in her life and the thing that grounds her in Alaska.
She is well known for performances of folk, rock, cabaret and musical theatre. She has been a featured vocalist with trios, combos and orchestras, entertaining throughout Washington, Canada and Alaska.
In recent years, she has concentrated on singing jazz standards.
November Performance
Upcoming in November: the Fairbanks Flutist Sextet at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. The program will include two settings of Debussy’s famous “Syrinx,” beatboxing in two contemporary pieces and some holiday pieces to ring in the season.
Call 907-452-2956 for more information.