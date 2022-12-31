Yukon Quest Alaska will feature three races this year — an 80-mile race, a 300-mile race and a 550-mile race.
Cathy Dimon, executive director of Yukon Quest Alaska, said she hopes that the 1,000-mile race between Whitehorse, Yukon Territory, and Fairbanks will resume next year.
The 80-mile race is an out-and-back race between Fairbanks and Two Rivers and is open to junior mushers. This race incorporates a six-hour mandatory rest period for all the teams. The goal of the mandatory rest period is to help mushers learn how to manage their time and take care of dogs, and provide people with a party with food and hot cocoa. The entry fee for the 80-mile race is $100 until Jan. 15 and the late entry fee is $150 until Jan. 25.
The 300-mile race has teams traveling to Circle and finishing in Central. The entry fee for the 300-mile race is $500.
The feature race is the 550-mile contest which will go from Fairbanks to Eagle on the traditional trail, cross the American Summit, go through Chicken and end in Tok. The entry fee for the 550-mile race is $1,500 until Jan. 13. Dimon estimates that mushers will take approximately six to seven days to complete the 550-mile race. Residents are encouraged to celebrate the finishers at the Mushers Hall in Tok on Feb. 9 and 10.
As of the end of 2022, 14 teams signed up for the Yukon Quest 80-mile race, two teams for the 300-mile race, and 12 teams for the 550-mile race.
“The start is going to be so much fun,” Dimon said. It may take approximately three hours with so many teams participating in the three races, she said. The races will start downtown on the river.
Yukon Quest Alaska will host a banquet for the mushers on Feb. 12 in Fairbanks.
Yukon Quest Alaska is still looking for volunteers and sponsors, Dimon said.
