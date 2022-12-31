Yukon Quest signups

Bronco, perhaps a future sled dog, hangs out with mushers signing up for the 2023 Yukon Quest.

Amanda Bohman/News-Miner

Yukon Quest Alaska will feature three races this year — an 80-mile race, a 300-mile race and a 550-mile race.

Cathy Dimon, executive director of Yukon Quest Alaska, said she hopes that the 1,000-mile race between Whitehorse, Yukon Territory, and Fairbanks will resume next year.

