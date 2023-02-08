As of noon Wednesday, 550-mile mushers left the Two Rivers checkpoint and followed the course to Nenana.
The Yukon Quest dog sled races started at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center on Saturday.
550-mile race
Brent Sass leads the 550-mile race. Sass was the first to arrive at the Nenana checkpoint at 7:09 a.m. on Wednesday morning with 12 dogs. He is followed by Amanda Otto and Wade Marrs. Amanda Otto arrived in Nenana at 11:26 a.m. Leaders are projected to complete the Yukon Quest on Wednesday evening. The 550-mile race will turn around in Nenana and finish in Fairbanks at The Pump House. The leaderboard currently stands as follows:
1. Brent Sass
2. Amanda Otto
3. Wade Marrs
4. Nicolas Petit
5. Riley Dyche
6. Cody Strathe
7. Deke Naaktgeboren
8. Shaynee Traska
Lauro Eklund was withdrawn from the race by Race Marshal Mike McCowan at 7:23 a.m. Tuesday at the Central Checkpoint.
300-mile race
Matt Hall, who finished second in last year’s 350-mile race, won the 300-mile race on Monday afternoon in Central. He was followed by Isaac Teaford and Ron Stiffler Jr.
80-mile race
The 80-mile race took mushers from Fairbanks to Two Rivers and back. Emily Robinson won the 80-mile race, followed closely by Hannah Wappett, Annette Llanes, Sean de Wolski and Elke Konetski.
