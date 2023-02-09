Brent Sass took home first place in the Yukon Quest Wednesday evening while other teams raced to the finish line on Thursday morning.
The Yukon Quest started on Saturday at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center.
Brent Sass pulled into the finish line at The Pump House at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. Musher Amanda Otto arrived with her team three and half hours after Sass.
Below are the finishers, along with time in and dogs in:
1. Brent Sass, 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, 12
2. Amanda Otto, 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, 10
3. Wade Marrs, 3:02 a.m. Thursday, 7
4. Cody Strathe, 4:55 a.m. Thursday, 11
5. Nicolas Petit, 6:02 a.m. Thursday, 7
6. Riley Dyche, 6:21 a.m. Thursday, 8
7. Deke Naaktgeboren, 10:36 a.m. Thursday, 8
8. Shaynee Traska, 10:59 a.m. Thursday, 9
Naaktgeboren said he is proud of his dogs and plans to compete in the 1,000-mile Iditarod race in March.
This was Traska's first Yukon Quest and she said she's both exhausted and thrilled to be here. Her 7-year-old dog lead dog, Logan, is a driving force on her team and is always ready to take charge, she said.
Lauro Eklund was withdrawn from the race by Race Marshal Mike McCowan at 7:23 a.m. Tuesday at the Central Checkpoint.
300-mile race
Below are the finishers, along with time in and dogs in:
1. Matt Hall, 4:17 p.m., Monday, 9
2. Isaac Teaford, 5:12 p.m., Monday, 10
3. Ron Stiffler Jr., 9:08 p.m., Monday, 9
4. Samantha Lalonde, 10:35p.m., Monday, 12
5. Vickie Justice, 3:41 a.m., Tuesday, 11
6. Ashley Dove, 3:43 a.m., Tuesday, 12
7. Jeff Reid, 11:34 a.m., Tuesday, 12
8. Keaton Loebrich, 12:32 p.m., Tuesday, 10
Jennifer LaBar scratched from the 300-mile race at mile 139 in the best interest of her dogs.
80-mile race
The 80-mile race took mushers from Fairbanks to Two Rivers and back.
Below are the finishers, along with time in and dogs in:
1. Emily Robinson, 4:35 a.m., 10
2. Hannah Wappett, 4:38 a.m., 9
3. Annette Llanes, 4:54 a.m. 9
4. Sean de Wolski, 4:56 a.m., 9
5. Elke Konetski, 4:58 a.m., 12
6. Andrew Wappett, 5:10 a.m., 8
7. Abbey Vandenberg, 5:12 a.m., 11
8. Arien Sanderson, 5 a.m., 10
9. Emily Rosenblatt, 5:18 a.m., 12
10. Ashley Franklin, 5:27 a.m., 9
11. James Shawcroft, 5:28a.m., 12
12. Abby Klager, 5:32 a.m., 9
13. Anna Nordin, 5:35 a.m., 9
14. Steve Humes, 5:36 a.m., 8
15. Laura Allaway, 5:38 a.m., 11
16. Kailyn Davis, 5:39 a.m., 11
17. Adam Lindenmuth, 5:50 a.m., 9
18. Lia Amundsen 7:22 a.m., 7
19. Katrina Handler, 7:58 a.m., 10
Kathleen Frederick scratched from the race in the best interest of her dogs.
Kelsey Winters was withdrawn from the race after sending in incomplete vaccine records for five of her 10 dogs.