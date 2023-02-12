A Yukon Quest Alaska musher succeeded in appealing his withdrawal from the 550-mile race.
Mike McCowan, Yukon Quest Alaska race marshal withdrew Lauro Eklund, of Two Rivers, from the dog sled race on Tuesday morning at the Central Checkpoint.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Cloudy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. High 1F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 12, 2023 @ 7:57 am
A Yukon Quest Alaska musher succeeded in appealing his withdrawal from the 550-mile race.
Mike McCowan, Yukon Quest Alaska race marshal withdrew Lauro Eklund, of Two Rivers, from the dog sled race on Tuesday morning at the Central Checkpoint.
Race director Cathy Dimon said McCowan withdrew Eklund based on Rule 22, which states that a marshal can withdraw a musher they feel is not running a competitive race or is not keeping up with the race.
Eklund appealed the decision, and the appeal board decided to set aside the decision to withdraw Eklund.
According to a release from Yukon Quest Alaska, Eklund will receive the prize money — $1,000 — for the position he would have finished, and one free entry for his kennel in any of next year’s races.
“Mike [McCowan] was very detailed in his explanation of his decision and we all have a better understanding of what led to his conclusion at that point in the race with the information he had. I am still in full support of him and his decisions during the race with the information he had,” Mark Weber, president of the Yukon Quest Alaska Board of Directors, said.
“Mike did a fantastic job for us and we continue to fully support him. With that said, we have a process for these situations and the process worked,” Weber said. “The organization is extremely impressed with Lauro’s positive attitude during this circumstance, and we truly hope to see him at the start line next year.”
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.