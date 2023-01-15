Yukon Quest Alaska officials have announced course changes for one of the three races that make up the annual dog mushing event.
All teams competing in the Yukon Quest Alaska will start at 11 a.m. Feb. 4 on the Chena River outside the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center in downtown Fairbanks.
Race officials have rerouted the 550-mile race trail due to impassable conditions on the Yukon River, according to executive director Cathy Dimon. Originally, the race took mushers from Fairbanks to Eagle on the traditional trail before dropping into Chicken and finishing in Tok.
Now, teams will follow the traditional trail to Eagle, head back to Two Rivers, go through North Pole and follow the flood control project to the Tanana River, turn around in Nenana and finish in Fairbanks.
Dimon said the Yukon River froze early this year, creating shelf ice. Once the river receded, the top of the ice became unstable. The organization heard from many residents from Circle to Eagle and found that the river was impassable.
The deadline to sign up for the 550-mile race was originally set for Jan. 13 but race officials extended it to Jan. 20 due to the changes. As of Saturday, 15 mushers had signed up to compete. Finishers will end the race on the Chena River at The Pump House. The purse for the top five finishers is $100,000.
The 300-mile race will take the four teams to Circle and finish in Central. Entries for the 300-mile race close at 3 p.m. Jan. 16.
The 80-mile fun run race follows the traditional Yukon Quest trail to Two Rivers, where teams will take a mandatory 6-hour rest period before heading back to Fairbanks and finishing at the visitors center. As of Saturday, 24 teams had signed up for this race.
Meet the Musher, and annual fan favorite, will be held from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Pioneer Park Centennial Center. This is a free event for residents to meet and talk with mushers competing in the 550-mile and 300-mile races. At 7 p.m. officials will begin the draw for start positions. Mushers competing in the 550-mile race will draw from a hat in the order that they signed up. Posters will be sold for $15 for mushers to sign.
The veterinary check and food drop will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 28 for the 550-mile and 300-mile teams. The 80-mile teams will conduct their veterinary check on Feb. 3.
The race finish banquet will take place at noon on Feb. 12 at the Westmark Fairbanks Hotel and Conference Center Gold Room Ballroom. Tickets, which include lunch, will be sold at the Yukon Quest headquarters for $75.
Dimon said they are still looking for volunteers to man checkpoints between Two Rivers and Circle as well as the new checkpoint at Nenana. Volunteers are also needed 24/7 to man YQA headquarters in the log cabin at 1st Avenue and Cushman Street. Headquarters volunteers will record start times and information coming in from the checkpoints.
Race officials are still looking for local sponsors to donate three to five Starlink units to their communications team. The units will be used at checkpoints during the race and the organization would be very grateful to the sponsors, according to Dimon.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.